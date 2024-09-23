SRM College of Physiotherapy Hosts 4th Edition of its Flagship Event, 'ROM - THE PHYSIO RUN 2024'

NewsVoir

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23: SRM College of Physiotherapy at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has marked World Physiotherapy Day on 6th September 2024, 'ROM - THE PHYSIO RUN 2024.'

The event has been inaugurated by Dr R. Shivakumar, IPS, Superintendent of Police, IDOL WING, CID, Government of Tamil Nadu. Starting from SRM Baburayanpettai and finishing at SRM Kattankulathur, the 70 km relay has featured 20 student physiotherapists showcasing their endurance and dedication to the profession.

The inauguration has been graced by distinguished guests including Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST; Lt. Col. Dr A. Ravikumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Medical and Health Sciences at SRMIST; Dr Jawaharlal M, Dean of SRM College of Agricultural Sciences; Prof. T. S. Veeragoudhaman, Organizing Chairman and Dean of SRM College of Physiotherapy; Dr T. N. Suresh, Organizing Secretary and Vice Principal of SRM College of Physiotherapy; S. F. Mariyam Farzana, Convenor and Assistant Professor at SRM College of Physiotherapy; Dr J. Suresh, Co-convenor and Associate Professor at SRM College of Physiotherapy; and Arvind, Assistant Professor at SRM College of Physiotherapy, among others.

The ROM - THE PHYSIO RUN has been a platform for raising awareness on various significant issues: In 2021, under the theme: Social Inclusion-whereas in 2022, under the theme: Advocated for Child Protection, and in 2023, under the theme: Promoted SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. These events have been hosted across various SRM campuses, including SRM Tiruchirapalli, SRM Amaravati, and SRM Sonepat, with each year's run culminating at the SRM Kattankulathur campus.

Valedictory Ceremony Highlights:

The concluded event has had a symbolic extinguishing of the torch by Lt. Col. Dr A. Ravikumar, representing the enduring spirit of physiotherapists. S. F. Mariyam Farzana has been delivering a reflective speech titled "Blueprint to Reality," highlighting the meticulous planning behind the event. Lt. Col. Dr A. Ravikumar shared nostalgically, "I recall my younger days when I used to run. Seeing all of you running, something I can no longer do fills me with pride."

SRM College of Physiotherapy, a pioneer in quality education for over three decades, boasts excellent infrastructure and serves as one of the first colleges to offer nine postgraduate specialty programs in physiotherapy. This profession is based on healthcare, which focuses on promoting, maintaining, and restoring health through patient education, physical interventions, and disease prevention. Beyond clinical practice, it encompasses research, education, consultation, and health administration.

