SRM Tech Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Enmovil to Accelerate AI-powered Digital Supply Chain Solutions

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8: SRM Tech, a leading technology solutions provider, today announced the signing of a Partnership Agreement with Enmovil. This strategic collaboration is set to bring Enmovil's AI-driven supply chain platform and advanced analytics to SRM Tech's growing customer base across the Automotive, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, and Transportation industries.

The formal pact was officially signed last week at SRM Tech's headquarters during a visit by Enmovil's leadership team, marking a significant milestone in their growth strategies and shared commitment to delivering AI-powered innovation and enhanced value to clients worldwide.

Through this alliance, SRM Tech will combine its proven expertise in digital transformation with Enmovil's AI-native supply chain solutions to deliver transformative outcomes. By integrating real-time analytics, demand planning, and dispatch orchestration, the partnership aims to solve complex business challenges, ranging from predictive, data-driven planning to agile operations, while enabling enterprises across North America, Asia, Europe, and beyond to unlock measurable growth.

"This partnership with Enmovil represents a pivotal step in SRM Tech's AI journey to reimagine supply chain transformation," said Manivannan S, CEO of SRM Tech. "Enmovil's AI-driven solutions complement our existing capabilities, and together we will empower enterprises in critical sectors with future-ready, intelligent systems that deliver tangible business outcomes." The agreement also reinforces SRM Tech's broader commitment to advancing its AI vision, strengthening its technology portfolio to deliver innovative, next-generation solutions that address the evolving needs of global enterprises.

Enmovil's CEO Ravi Bulusu commented, "Supply chain inefficiencies cost enterprises billions each year, yet legacy ERP systems are unable to manage constraints in real time or build the resilience businesses need. Enmovil addresses this gap with a unified AI-native platform that brings intelligence to planning, execution, and end-to-end visibility across the value chain. Its design makes technology seamless and intuitive for end-users, eliminating adoption hurdles and enabling transformation without disrupting existing workflows. Through our partnership with SRM Tech, we are set to amplify our global presence and deliver world-class supply chain and logistics technology to enterprises everywhere."

The collaboration will focus on embedding AI intelligence at every stage of the supply chain, integrating Enmovil's advanced platform with SRM Tech's deep industry expertise and global customer network. Together, the two companies aim to accelerate digital adoption, deliver predictive insights, and create adaptive supply chain ecosystems that thrive in dynamic markets.

Founded in 1998, SRM Tech is a global IT services company specializing in technology enablement, mobility, supply chain optimization, and product engineering. Headquartered in Chennai, SRM Tech combines AI, cloud, and digital transformation expertise to help enterprises modernize operations, accelerate advancements, and drive growth. Known for innovation and customer focus, SRM Tech is a certified Great Place to Work with a global footprint and diverse industry impact.

Founded in 2015 by former Nvidia and Oracle executives, Enmovil is a Hyderabad-based enterprise technology company specializing in AI-powered supply chain solutions. Its platform integrates demand planning, dispatch orchestration, and real-time visibility with ERP systems, helping clients optimize operations. Recently, Enmovil secured $6 million in Series A funding to expand its AI capabilities and global presence. The company serves leading clients like Maruti Suzuki and Nestle, driving supply chain efficiency and resilience.

