SRM University-AP Hosts Global Principal Conclave: Fostering Global Perspective in Education

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 26: As part of its initiative to whittle the future of education, The Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies under the aegis of SRM University-AP has organised a Global Principal Conclave that saw the participation of 50+ Educational Leaders from across 15+ countries. Throughout the conclave, the educational leaders were seen exchanging thought-provoking discussions, and innovative teaching approaches in order to foster a global perspective on teaching and learning.

Distinguished guests, including Dr Mukesh Tripathi, Director of AIIMS Mangalgiri, who served as the Chief Guest, and Dr Ramesh Srikonda, Director of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, along with Anil Tentu, CEO of AP Innovation Society, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, as Guests of Honour, joined delegates from around the world to discuss the importance of the event and praised the university's initiative in hosting the conclave.

The Conclave also witnessed the historic moment where institutes of excellence like AIIMS, Mangalagiri and SRM University-AP signed an MoU. This new collaboration between the two institutions will prove to be a noteworthy milestone in advancing medical research, education and healthcare in the region. “Although we have been working together, this MoU will further enhance the inter-disciplinary collaboration among the institutions,” said Mukesh Tripathi in his address. In his speech to the delegates, Prof. Manoj K Arora said, “Our objective is to be globally connected, nationally relevant and regionally transformative.”

The conclave also saw multiple panels that deliberated on issues such as holistic development, assessment systems and how they impact the education system, intercultural system of learning and harmony in the realm of education. The panellists who spoke on holistic approaches to measuring educational excellence collectively agreed on the scarcity of teachers who join the profession as a choice. The session also deliberated on the system of assessments in education where, C A Govindrao Naik, CEO & Managing Director, JSS Private School, Dubai opined that, “Not everything important is measurable and also not everything that is measured is important.”

The Global Conclave ended with a cultural performance by students of SRM University-AP with closing remarks by Dr Swetha Pasupuleti, Director of International Relations and Higher Studies SRM University-AP.

