SRM University-AP Organises 'Bharat Anveshan': National-Level Short Video Competition for School Students

Andhra Pradesh [India], December 6: SRM University-AP is organising "Bharat Anveshan" a national-level short video competition aimed at inspiring school students (classes VIII to XII) to explore, showcase, and appreciate India's lesser documented heritages through videos. The competition, hosted under the aegis of the Department of History, encourages creative storytelling and research on India's diverse cultural, natural, and artistic traditions. Amaravati, the emerging capital of Andhra Pradesh with its rich cultural past and traditions, offers an apt space for young cultural enthusiasts to showcase their local diverse cultures at SRM University-AP.

"Bharat Anveshan invites budding creative artists and young history enthusiasts who appreciate and are curious about the rich tapestry of culture and heritage encompassing India's complex history. This is a chance for them to express their creativity through visual storytelling," remarked Dr Maanvendhar Singh, Assistant Professor in the Department of History. The short videos may document India's tangible, non-tangible, and natural heritage. The competition aims to promote awareness of India's cultural heritage, foster creativity, storytelling, and historical awareness in students, encourage exploration of India's multiple cultures, and provide a platform for students to showcase their talent.

Students from classes 8 to 12 across India can participate in the competition. The short videos must be under five minutes and focus on lesser-known aspects of Indian heritage. The original content must be in English or any Indian language (with English subtitles or a Word document with the video). The video should adhere to ethical standards and cultural sensitivity. Click for the Complete Guidelines for Video Submission.

The submitted videos will be evaluated in several categories, such as creativity and originality, content quality, cinematic presentation, and impact and engagement. An expert panel of judges experienced in the fields of history and heritage, filmmaking, and cultural studies will determine the winners of the national-level competition. The top three winners will receive lucrative cash prizes. All participants will receive certificates of participation or certificates of excellence. Selected videos may also be featured on the competition's website and social media. Click here to Register for Bharat Anveshan. The last date for registration and submission is February 10, 2025.

"Bharat Anveshan," organised by SRM University-AP, offers an exciting platform for students to explore India's lesser-documented heritage and express creativity through visual storytelling. Participate now in celebrating the diversity and beauty of India's untold stories.

