SRM University-AP Ranks No.1 as "The New-Age Emerging University" by IIRF 2025

NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17: Adding another prestigious accolade to its growing list of achievements, SRM University-AP, Amaravati, secured the top position in "The New-Age Emerging University" segment by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025 under the Private University category.

The IIRF evaluated leading educational institutions across the country based on comprehensive metrics, including Teaching-Learning Resources and Pedagogy, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategies and Support, Future Orientation, External Perception and International Outlook. These parameters offer a balanced and holistic assessment, providing students, parents, and educators with an objective framework to evaluate institutional quality and performance.

SRM University-AP achieved top scores across these critical benchmarks, and claimed the top spot, reaffirming its position as a university committed to academic excellence, impactful faculty research, and transformative student outcomes.

Dr P Sathyanarayana, Pro Chancellor, SRM University-AP, added, "The journey of SRM-AP has always been about pushing boundaries, whether in pedagogy, research, or student empowerment. Securing this top rank further validates our vision of creating a future-ready, student-centric learning ecosystem. We will continue to embrace innovation and strive for even greater heights."

Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, expressed his delight, stating, "This recognition by IIRF is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our faculty, students, and staff. At SRM-AP, we are not just building a University, we are nurturing future leaders who are ready to thrive in a dynamic world. Our focus on cutting-edge research, industry collaboration, and a global outlook continues to set us apart as a new-age university."

The university's holistic approach, marked by multi-disciplinary learning, international partnerships, and robust industry linkages, is paving the way for its students to become global achievers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor