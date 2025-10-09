SRM University-AP Recognised with QS-I GAUGE Diamond Rating for Institutional Excellence

NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9: SRM University-AP has been conferred QS-I GAUGE Diamond Rating for overall institutional excellence a recognition that reflects the university's steadfast pursuit of excellence in teaching, research, and innovation.

The university's advanced Facilities were certified with Platinum Rating, whereas key domains such as Employability, Teaching & Learning, Research, Diversity & Accessibility, and Internationalisation were recognised with Gold Rating. A Silver Rating was credited for its Governance and Structure - reaffirming that teaching-learning practices, infrastructure, governance, and student engagement of the university align with the highest global standards.

"The QS I-GAUGE evaluation highlights SRM AP's strengths and areas for investment. We will use these insights to refine how we allocate resources and to reinforce our competitive edge in the education sector," remarked Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Dean, Office of the Dean - Quality Assurance and Rankings.

Vice Chancellor (I/C), Prof. Ch Satish Kumar expressed his appreciation stating, "We are deeply honoured for the QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating that reflects our university's culture of excellence. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, the curiosity and drive of our students, and the unwavering support of our leadership and stakeholders." He also asserted that this recognition further strengthens the university's resolve to advance knowledge, foster innovation, and contribute meaningfully to India's progress as a hub of world-class higher education."

The QS I-GAUGE Rating provides a holistic 360-degree audit on SRM AP's performance and offers a structured and comprehensive framework to assess key parameters. As a new-age institution committed to build a research-intensive, globally connected academic ecosystem that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and social responsibility, this external validation anchors SRM University-AP as a global benchmark upholding high standards in delivering quality education.

