SRMD Global Youth Festival 2025 Wraps Up in Mumbai with Two Days of Wisdom, Wellness and Immersive Youth Experiences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: The Global Youth Festival 2025: Mumbai Edition concluded at Jio World Garden on Sunday, marking a significant spiritual milestone as it was held in celebration of 25 years of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur. Inspired by the vision and guidance of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, the two-day festival brought together youth from across India for an immersive confluence of wisdom, wellness, leadership, creativity, adventure and social impact.

Organised by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, the festival featured 60+ curated experiences across multiple thematic arenas, including Mastery, Adventure, Wellbeing, Social Impact, Culture and Innerverse, offering participants a holistic, purpose-led youth ecosystem.

Wisdom Masterclasses Across Both Days

The festival's Wisdom Masterclasses anchored both days with timeless teachings presented for modern youth. Day 1 featured Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, whose address focused on inner clarity and conscious living on the topic 'The U-Turn Within', while Day 2 was led by Atmarpit Nemiji, Personal Secretary to Pujya Gurudevshri and Vice President of the Mission, who spoke on awareness, growth and purposeful action with his talk on 'Design Your Life'. This attracted packed audiences, reaffirming that spiritual grounding continues to resonate strongly with young generations seeking balance, direction and meaning.

Innerverse, Experiences & Concerts

Among the most talked-about attractions was Innerverse, an immersive LED installation with a 360-degree surround sound environment, that guided participants through a meditative journey of light, sound and introspection. The Innerverse was an experience designed to take the viewers into an inward journey, turning self exploration into a vivid, multi-sensory adventure. The festival also hosted large-scale outdoor sound healing sessions, aerial yoga, open-sky fitness challenges, bouldering walls, obstacle runs and adventure inflatables.

Evenings at GYF transformed into vibrant youth celebrations with high-energy live concerts by Dadasaheb Phalke 'Performer of the Year' 2025 award-winner Stebin Ben, Mahadevan Brothers, Backstage Siblings and Last Minute India, blending entertainment with the festival's deeper purpose and drawing large crowds to the main arena.

Curated Panels Across Leadership, Wellness and Creativity

The festival featured three key panel discussions:

* The Women Achievers' Panel with Dipali Goenka (CEO & MD - Welspun Living), Malaika Arora (Founder, Scarlett House, Diva Yoga, Style Director & Investor at the Label Life), Diipa Khosla (Founder - Inde Wild) and Mithila Palkar (Actor, Film & OTT), focusing on leadership, resilience and breaking ceilings.

* The Corporate Leaders Panel featuring Mr. Kaushik Shaparia (CEO, Deutsche Bank - India & Emerging Asia), Mr. Damodar Mall (CEO, Reliance Grocery Retail), and Mr. Sarang Lakhanee (Executive Director, Vishvaraj Environment) moderated by Mr. Nilesh Shah (MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management), on purpose-driven leadership and sustainable success.

* The Wellness Panel with Dr. Dimple Jangda (Founder - Prana Healthcare), Sarvesh Sashi (Founder - Sarva Yoga), Dr. Saloni Anand (Co-founder - Traya Health) and Karan Sawhney (Co-founder - The Tribe India) on holistic living and emotional wellbeing.

Service, Participation and Social Impact

Beyond experiences and discussions, the festival integrated volunteering-led initiatives and seva activities, aligning youth participation with SRMD's humanitarian work and service-led nation-building initiatives through Shrimad Rajchandra Love & Care, which supports healthcare, education, rural development, animal care, environmental care and more.

Blending moments of quiet introspection with the pulse of high-energy activities, the Global Youth Festival 2025: Mumbai Edition, witnessed thousands of young people move effortlessly between reflection and celebration across two vibrant days in Mumbai. The festival's impact extended far beyond the venue - trending on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday evening and generating millions of impressions across social media platforms, reflecting a powerful resonance with youth audiences nationwide.

