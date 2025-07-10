SRMIST Faculty of Science and Humanities Hosts Induction for 2025-26 Batch

HT Syndication

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10: "Transitioning from school to higher education is a big step, often filled with questions and uncertainty," says Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST-KTR, during the Induction Ceremony organised by the Faculty of Science and Humanities (FSH), SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur. The event welcomed over 2,600 newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students for the academic year 2025-26.

Held at the Dr. T. P. Ganesan Auditorium, the ceremony marked the beginning of the students' academic journey. The Chief Guest, Lt. Gen. Fernandez, AVSM, VSM, Commandant, Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, delivered an insightful address, encouraging students to embrace discipline, resilience, and service throughout their time at SRMIST.

In his welcome address, Dr. A. Duraisamy, Dean of FSH, spoke about the faculty's interdisciplinary strengths and academic diversity. With 33 undergraduate and 23 postgraduate programmes across disciplines such as Computer Science, Media Studies, Literature, Biotechnology, Commerce, Psychology, Economics, Defence Studies, and Fashion Designing, FSH continues to foster holistic and career-oriented education.

Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, said,

"Among over 12,000 universities in the country, your choice reflects your trust in our vision. SRMIST stands tall with its diverse student body, flexible curriculum, and vibrant learning environment. While your CGPA matters, what truly shapes you is what you learn beyond the classroom. You are now an integral part of our journey forward."

Prof. A. Vinay Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor (FSH, Management, Law), highlighted the importance of staying industry-ready through continuous skill development:

"The transition from classroom to industry comes with a skill gap, and it's our duty to bridge it. At SRMIST, we have adopted the National Education Policy 2020 to offer multidisciplinary learning and minor courses to help students upskill and stay relevant. With 18 minor programmes now available, we are equipping students to think beyond a single discipline. In today's fast-changing world, upskilling and reskilling are not optional, they are essential."

Lt. Gen. Michael A.J. Fernandez added:

"You couldn't be in a better institution. SRMIST offers immense scope to learn, grow, and define your path. It's never too early or too late to reflect on your goals; think deeply about what you want from your course and pursue it with intent. Build a solid routine, it is your compass. Balance academics with personal development, prioritise fitness, and cultivate habits that last. Read, write, speak, and stay curious."

He also recommended the book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, highlighting a key takeaway: "Focus on what's important, not just what's urgent."

The induction programme served as a significant stepping stone to the university's academic environment, values, infrastructure, and opportunities, laying the groundwork for a meaningful and successful academic journey for the new cohort.

SRM Faculty of Science & Humanities (SRMFSH)

SRM Faculty of Science and Humanities (SRMFSH) at SRMIST, Kattankulathur, Chennai is a diverse academic hub comprising 22 departments and over 6,000 students.

Backed by 200 faculty members and 180 research scholars, FSH offers a comprehensive range of programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels, including B.A., B.Com., B.Ed., B.Sc., BCA, M.A., M.Com., M.S., M.Sc., MSW, MCA, and Ph.D. in disciplines such as AI, Data Science, Computer Applications, Biotechnology, Physics, Biomedical Science, Visual Communication, Psychology, Fashion Designing, Chemistry, Mathematics, Defence and Strategic

Studies, Statistics, Economics, Physical Education, Commerce, Accounting and Finance, Professional Accounting, Strategic Finance, Information Systems and Management, Corporate Secretaryship, Journalism and Mass Communication, English and Yoga.

With a strong focus on interdisciplinary learning, research, and social responsibility, FSH nurtures intellectual curiosity and creativity across science, technology, and the humanities.

More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in/college/college-of-science-and-humanities/

ABOUT SRMIST

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is a multidisciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

For more information, visit www.srmist.edu.in.

