SRP Crane Controls (India) Private Limited: Leading the Way in Crane Control Innovation and Excellence

SRP Crane Controls (India) Private Limited Sets New Standards in the Crane Control Industry

New Delhi (India), August 21: SRP Crane Controls (India) Private Limited has emerged as a dynamic force driving revolutionary change in the crane control solutions business in a world where technology innovation transforms industries. With a captivating vision, persistent devotion to quality, and a trailblazing team, the company has not only set new milestones but also received recognition from important organizations worldwide.

Mr Kushalkumar Khanpara, an accomplished entrepreneur with a degree in Civil Engineering, is at the helm of SRP Crane Controls. His path from academia to enterprise demonstrates his visionary abilities. Mr Khanpara found an underserved market segment and moved into manufacturing with strategic insight, focusing on product manufacturing, quality evaluation, and effective product handling procedures. Mr Ashwin Khanpara, a seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience in manufacturing units, will supplement his ideas. His all-encompassing approach, which combines technological prowess with regulatory knowledge, has ushered in a harmonious workplace environment.

SRP Crane Controls is a model of innovation and dependability, with over 200 products available. The company’s offerings range from waterproof and unbreakable pendant stations and radio remote controls to DSL busbar systems, current collectors, and more. Notably, SRP’s pendant stations were subjected to stringent tests for waterproofing, impact value, and compressive strength, ensuring exceptional quality.

The values and accomplishments of SRP Crane Controls (India) Private Limited reflect their commitment to sustainability and excellence. MSME: ZED Silver, NSIC, TUV SUD ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 50001:2011 are among the certifications held by the company. These awards demonstrate their unwavering commitment to quality and regulatory compliance.

SRP has a strong presence in key Indian cities, as well as a manufacturing unit. The company’s global reach extends to international trade shows where they display their cutting-edge items. Among these exhibitions are INDEE Tanzania 2022, IESS X Chennai 2022, ENGIMACH and others. Their attendance at international events, such as the HANNOVER MESSE 2022 in Germany, demonstrates their dedication to global diversity and recognition.

A solid vision and a motivated staff are at the heart of SRP Crane Controls’ success. As a guiding light, their aim of revolutionizing manufacturing via sustainability and worldwide expansion while cultivating employee well-being acts as a beacon. SRP Crane Controls is prepared to establish a future distinguished by innovation and perfection, with an emphasis on eco-friendly production and delivering unsurpassed quality.

