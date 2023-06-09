S.Sameer Films Production Presents "India's Best Talent Award"

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 9: S.Sameer Films Production, led by Chief Director Sayyed Sameer Husain, has exciting news for artists across the nation. The production company is currently engaged in shooting the film "Black History Web Series: THE SPA" and a Hindi Music Video, which will be released in various regions of India. Dinesh Khatri serves as the producer, while Nitesh Tiwari directs the projects. The film's melodious song, featuring playback singer Hemant Brijwasi, was recorded at the prestigious Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai.

Inspired by these endeavors, Chief Director Sayyed Sameer Husain has announced the organization of a significant event named "S.Sameer Films Production India's Best Talent Award." This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 10, 2023. Its primary objective is to provide a platform for artists from across the country to showcase their exceptional talents. Esteemed judges from the company will carefully select deserving artists during the event, granting them the valuable opportunity to work on projects under the esteemed S.Sameer Films Production banner. Additionally, selected artists will have the chance to play captivating characters in music videos, thereby garnering recognition for their cities and their country.

The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with the eminent presence of Shahbaz Khan, a renowned Bollywood artist, serving as the chief guest. Nitesh Tiwari, the film's director and composer, Choreographer Sarfaraz D khan & ABCD movie fame Actor Sushant Pujari will also grace the occasion with his presence. Shahbaz Khan will have the privilege of presenting awards to the talented artists who participate in the event. Following the conclusion of the event, the selected artists will undergo a 15-day acting workshop conducted by teachers from either the esteemed National School of Drama (NSD) or the prestigious Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA). This workshop aims to further refine and enhance the skills of these artists.

S.Sameer Films Production is dedicated to providing opportunities not only to established actors in Bollywood but also to budding artists throughout the nation. The company envisions aiding these talented individuals in establishing themselves within the Hindi film industry. Through the organization of the "India's Best Talent Award" event and the unwavering support extended to aspiring talents, S.Sameer Films Production seeks to contribute significantly to the growth and recognition of new artists in the country.

With the impending release of the highly anticipated "Black History Web Series: THE SPA" and the captivating Hindi Music Video, S.Sameer Films Production is poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry. The company's commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities underscores its unwavering dedication to the art of filmmaking and the promotion of emerging artists. Through this eagerly anticipated event and their upcoming projects, S.Sameer Films Production is resolute in its determination to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian cinema.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor