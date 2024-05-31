SSDN Technologies PVT Limited Celebrates the Inauguration of Its New Office

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 31: SSDN Technologies Pvt Limited, a pioneer in providing IT training to Corporates & Individuals, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new office in the heart of India's IT Hub -Gurgaon.

This state-of-the-art office located at Unit- 501-505, Satya The Hive, Sector-102, Gurgaon signifies a new milestone for SSDN Technologies, with future possibilities of market expansion, talent acquisition, and client accessibility, driving growth for business.

The new office boasts an array of advanced features and elements incorporated into one, featuring smart screens for seamless Trainings, a media room for content production, meeting rooms, a cafeteria and workstation area peculiarly designed on Vastu principles.

Sunil Kumar (CEO), the visionary founder of SSDN Technologies said, "It's high time we incorporate sustainable business measures that aim for a greener work space along with improving our operational efficiency. Therefore, we decided to merge two previously separate teams into a single location. This strategic move aims to enhance communication, improve support, reduce our carbon footprint, and serve customers more effectively. By consolidating operations, SSDN Technologies expects to streamline workflows and foster an eco-friendlier collaborative environment, ultimately benefiting both their employees and customers."

SSDN Technologies pristine and spacious office is designed to keep the utmost attention on aesthetics, amenities, and the wellbeing of their staff. Through their new workspace, SSDN Technologies has defined its values and work culture, emphasising employees' overall well-being. Since the office is situated within the mall, it will allow the staff to socialise, build networks, and work in a stress-free environment.

The inauguration ceremony of the new office will mark the beginning of a new tomorrow, promising a bright future for the existing and new employees. SSDN's new office will open new avenues for all, as new positions for administrative staff, technical professionals, sales and marketing personnel, and management roles will soon be on board.

SSDN Technologies' ethos lies in providing Avant Garde solutions for IT aspirants, for which they are steadfast in investing in advanced technology infrastructure. SSDN Technologies new office underscores the company's plans for further expansion in new regions and countries. Having plans in the funnel including product & service diversification based on the evolving market trends, and partnerships with other reputed companies that would aid in our growth.

The operations at the new office of SSDN Technologies have already begun on 28, May, 2024. To celebrate this monumental event, SSDN Technologies is extending a special offer to its customers on Microsoft Azure (AZ-104) training programme, priced at USD 499. The early birds can avail of this offer at USD 149, the last day of registration is 15th June, 2024.

SSDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd. stands at the forefront of IT training, consulting, and services, dedicated to driving innovation and excellence. Since our inception in 2010, we have emerged as a trusted partner for individuals and organizations aiming to excel in the ever-evolving technological landscape. Our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of learning and growth has cemented our reputation as a leader in the industry. At SSDN Technologies, we empower our clients with the skills, knowledge, and solutions needed to thrive in today's digital world.

