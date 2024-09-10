SSE, EET Hydrogen partner on green hydrogen production facility in UK

Stanlow (UK), Sep 10 Two leading energy companies have united to develop a new green hydrogen production facility in the North West of England.

SSE and EET Hydrogen have begun development work on the innovative project at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port in Cheshire. Known as Gowy Green Hydrogen, it takes its name from the Gowy River and the nearby Gowy Meadows Nature Reserve.

The initial expected 40MWe facility will deliver hydrogen to industrial offtakers in the region to support them to decarbonise their operations, helping secure and create jobs in the region.

The UK has a strong focus on delivering low-carbon hydrogen with a target to deliver 10GW by 2030. Low-carbon hydrogen is integral to delivering a clean power system and to enabling hard-to-abate industries to decarbonise.

Gowy Green Hydrogen could be operational as early as 2028, with feasibility studies completed and design and site investigation works underway.

A planning application is expected to move forward in 2025 ahead of any final investment decision being made by the two parties.

Joe Seifert, CEO of EET Hydrogen, said, “Our mission is to be the leading low-carbon hydrogen business in the UK and Gowy Green is a great addition to our existing flagship HPP1 and HPP2 projects. We are delighted to be partnered with SSE as the North West continues to lead in decarbonising industry and power through low-carbon hydrogen.”

Hannah Bronwin, Director of Business Development for SSE Thermal, said, “Scaling up green hydrogen production will be essential when it comes to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries and solving the clean power puzzle. We’re excited to work with EET Hydrogen to develop Gowy Green Hydrogen, which can help secure much needed hydrogen production capacity in a region which is already playing a leading role in the energy transition.”

SSE, the UK’s clean energy champion, is developing hydrogen projects across the value chain in recognition of its central role in net zero. They include both green and blue hydrogen production facilities, hydrogen storage and hydrogen power generation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor