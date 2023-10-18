SSLC Creations 5th movie Upendra Gadi Adda ready to hit the screens

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 18: Prepare yourselves for a cinematic masterpiece that promises to set a new standard in Telugu cinema! "Upendra Gadi Adda," the fifth creation under SSLS Creations, produced by the visionary Kancharla Atchutharao and directed by the talented SK Aryan Subhan, is all set to grace the silver screen. Featuring the dynamic duo of Kancharla Upendra and Savitri Krishna in the lead roles, this movie is not just a visual treat but a complete entertainment package. With a lively song titled 'Pokiri Julailu' currently in production, showcasing the lead actors alongside a mesmerizing ensemble of 120 dancers, "Upendra Gadi Adda" is gearing up for a November 2023 release that's bound to be unforgettable.

Creating Cinematic Magic:

From its inception, "Upendra Gadi Adda" has been surrounded by excitement and anticipation. The dedicated crew, led by director SK Aryan Subhan, has worked tirelessly to craft a cinematic masterpiece. Currently, the team is in the midst of creating magic with 'Pokiri Julailu,' a song that promises to be a visual and musical delight. With Kancharla Upendra and Savitri Krishna taking the lead, this song goes beyond being just a dance sequence - it's an artistic expression that is poised to capture the hearts of the audience.

120 Dancers, One Spectacular Song:

What sets "Upendra Gadi Adda" apart is the grandeur of its dance sequences. The song 'Pokiri Julailu' is not just any ordinary dance number; it features an exceptional ensemble of 120 dancers, setting the stage for a visual extravaganza that is bound to leave audiences in awe. This collaboration of extraordinary talent is set to elevate the film to new heights, making it a true cinematic marvel.

A Date to Remember:

As the release date approaches, Telugu cinema enthusiasts are counting down the days to experience "Upendra Gadi Adda." This movie is all set to grace the silver screens in November 2023, promising an unforgettable blend of entertainment, emotion, and artistry. With a captivating storyline, powerful performances, and the grandeur of 'Pokiri Julailu,' "Upendra Gadi Adda" is set to be the cinematic highlight of the year.

Conclusion:

"Upendra Gadi Adda" is not just a movie; it's a celebration of talent, creativity, and the magic of cinema. Directed by SK Aryan Subhan and produced by Kancharla Atchutharao under SSLS Creations, this film brings together the charismatic Kancharla Upendra and Savitri Krishna in a narrative that is bound to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. With the release date drawing near in November 2023, make sure to mark your calendars - "Upendra Gadi Adda" is coming to mesmerize and enchant, setting the silver screens ablaze and taking Telugu cinema to new heights!

