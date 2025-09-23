SSO Cancer Hospital Calls for Urgent Action on Lung Health This World Lung Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: On the occasion of World Lung Day, SSO Cancer Hospitals, specialising in organ-specific personalised care, highlights the increasing necessity to put the health of lungs on the agenda in India. This is especially a dire need in metro cities where pollution, smoking and unhealthy lifestyles are creating a silent yet deadly wave of lung diseases. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) to lung cancer, respiratory diseases have become one of the main morbidities and causes of mortality in the country.

Lung cancer remains the number one cause of cancer deaths all over the world, mainly due to the fact that a greater percentage of lung cancer cases are identified at an advanced stage when the disease can no longer be treated. However, early-stage lung cancer has a much better prognosis if it is diagnosed and treated on time. This is also true in other respiratory diseases, such as COPD and interstitial lung disease, in which early diagnosis can significantly increase survival and quality of life.

Nowadays, modern-day imaging, artificial intelligence-based diagnostic devices, and organised screening programs are used for the treatment of patients to make it possible to diagnose pulmonary nodules and other abnormalities earlier. This is to ensure that patients are steered towards treatment patterns before their conditions become life-threatening.

Doublesmoke: Smoking and Pollution

Indian cities are experiencing a deadly twin curse: air pollution and smoking

Air pollution is currently viewed as the second major cause of lung cancer in the world, and in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, the everyday dose of particulate matter is much higher than the maximum norms suggested by the WHO.

With over 260 million tobacco users in India, tobacco is the largest preventable cause of COPD and lung cancer.

This deadly mixture has posed a public health crisis, such that even non-smokers are being diagnosed with environmental toxin-related lung ailments. Both the smokers and the second-hand smokers are at high risk.

Prevention is Possible

Although statistics are frightening, it can still be prevented with a multi-pronged approach:

Vaccinations : Flu and pneumonia vaccinations are highly encouraged among high-risk populations, such as elderly people, smokers, and those with chronic conditions.

: Flu and pneumonia vaccinations are highly encouraged among high-risk populations, such as elderly people, smokers, and those with chronic conditions. Lifestyle changes: It is possible to reduce the risk substantially by means of regular exercise, healthy body weight, and indoor pollution prevention (such as biomass fuels).

It is possible to reduce the risk substantially by means of regular exercise, healthy body weight, and indoor pollution prevention (such as biomass fuels). Routine check-ups: Routine check-ups, such as annual health check-ups, with chest imaging on high-risk persons, play a key role in detecting diseases at an early stage.

Lung Health and the reason why Urban India should be concerned

The urban population in India is especially susceptible to exposure to a larger amount of pollution, lack of physical activity, and consumption of tobacco. Such a situation exerts pressure on healthcare systems, which leads to the urgent need for preventative healthcare actions, awareness campaigns, and screening programs.

It is no longer about lung health as an individual issue: It is a national healthcare issue, and as Dr Jitesh Rajpurohit, Thoracic Surgeon in SSO Cancer Hospital, said, “The tragedy is that the highest proportion of patients who have lung cancer are at advanced stages and treatment opportunities are few. Most of these lives would be saved if they were diagnosed early. Due to modern technology, such as AI-enhanced diagnostics and less invasive surgery, we can now diagnose diseases beforehand and cure them more efficiently. However, awareness, frequent screening, and prevention are the real game-changers.”

Busting Myths, Constructing Consciousness

Lung health myths tend to postpone treatment. There are some misconceptions that are widespread, and these include:

“ Only smokers get lung cancer .” As a matter of fact, genetic factors and pollution are also significant causes.

.” As a matter of fact, genetic factors and pollution are also significant causes. “ A cough will go away on its own .” Prolonged coughs of over two weeks must be assessed.

.” Prolonged coughs of over two weeks must be assessed. “Wearing a mask outside is sufficient to cover my lungs”. Although the use of masks helps, it is also necessary to reduce exposure and monitor air quality.

“Myths should be dispelled by regular awareness programs that give communities knowledge,” insists Dr Rajpurohit.

Patient Testimonies: Early Action Saves Lives

Patients themselves can be considered as one of the strongest motivators as to why it is important to be aware.

The patient, a 47-year-old non-smoker, had a small pulmonary nodule, and his chest X-ray was a routine examination carried out due to a minor accident. Intervention was carried out at the right time, and the nodule was removed through minimal invasive surgery. Thanks to that, he is cancer-free at the moment.

On the other hand, a 58-year-old man who was a smoker in the past did not pay much attention to a cough that was disturbing him over several months. His cancer had progressed past curative stages when he called a doctor.

These two opposite narratives illustrate how early detection and active health examinations can lead to very different outcomes.

A Call to Action: This World Lung Day

World Lung Day is not a spectacle; it is a wake-up call. To people, it is to remind them to be healthier, to quit smoking, to be vaccinated, and to never overlook persistent respiratory symptoms. It is a call to action among policymakers to deal with pollution and increase the availability of preventative healthcare. To the medical fraternity, it is an opportunity to make use of innovation and take care to where it is most needed.

According to Dr Rajpurohit, “Early diagnosis is not just survival but also providing a patient with an opportunity to live a normal, healthy life.” Our lungs are life itself, and they should become our primary concern.

