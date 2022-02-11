St Pauls Institute of Communication Education for Women holds convocation ceremony for the first graduating batch

St Pauls Institute of Communication Education for Women(SPICE for Women) recently held the convocation ceremony for its first graduating batch of 2018-21.

The ceremony was hosted for the first graduating class of 2021 students of Mass Media.

The ceremony took place virtually adhering to Covid protocols, with dignitaries including Fr(Dr)Plavendran, Principal, SPICE for Women and Director, SPICE; His Excellency Prof. R. D Kulkarni, Honourable Pro- Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai; and Hon'ble Chief Guest, Dr Sunder Rajdeep, Head of Department, Communication and Journalism, University of Mumbai, honouring the occasion. Only graduating students and prize recipients who confirmed their attendance and campus access restrictions were allowed to attend the convocation in person.

SPICE for Women made a remarkable feat as an inaugural institute, by not only graduating 30 students but also having placed students with lucrative profiles in prominent organizations of the media industry, such as, Schbang, Ogilvy and PR Pundit.

Fr(Dr)Plavendran, Principal, SPICE for Women, said, "The first convocation conducted at St Pauls College for Women is a monumental occasion for the faculty and students. It is an indicator that the college is doing well in academics."

The institute also felicitated exemplary performance by students in specific departments. Zeba Shaikh was awarded with the title of Best B.M.M Advertising Student while Shivani Nair won the title of Best B.M.M Journalism Student.

SPICE for Women made exceptional efforts during the pandemic, and its subsequent lockdowns, to keep the students motivated. The college arranged career counseling and internship assistance to keep the students updated with the happenings of the industry. The institute also took added initiatives such as mental health awareness and cultural programmes to keep the students engaged during the unprecedented times. SPICE for Womendigitized their admission process and successfully conducted online semester assessments for all of their departments.

Additionally, SPICE for Women arranged their annual college festival, Mediathon, which was co-hosted by St Pauls Institute of Communication Education. The two-day event had over 300 participants from over 20 colleges taking part in it.

The competitive fest had an interesting line-up of contests such as Shutter Up - a photography event judged by Brandon Pinto, Spill the Ink - a poetry event judged by Mitra Vishwesh, Prime Time Debate judged by Steve D'Souza, The Voice of Tomorrow - a singing event judged by Febronia Fernandes, Shark Tank judged by Pooja Gupta and Ajmal Shaikh, Navrasa - mono acting event judged by Deepak Walankar, Groove and Go - dancing event judged by Sansom Lobo, Future Ready - pageant judged by Navneet Malik & Maria Ferreira. The fest also hosted Virtual Wars -Battlegrounds Mobile India event judged by Jemima Gonzalves.

K.J Somaiya won the title for the Best College followed by Elphinstone Collegeasthe first runner-up. In another segment, Chandibai Himathmal Mansukhani College was awarded the title of the Best PR College.

The event had a special segment of honour awarding student representatives with the title of Best Contingent Leader, to those who spearheaded participation initiatives for their respective colleges. The title of Best PR Contingent leader went to Aditi Shelar from K.J Somaiya, the award for Best Contingent Leader was won by Vivek Singh from Chandibai Himathmal Mansukhani College, while Bhagyashree from Kriti College won the Best Assistant Contingent Leader award.

St Pauls Institute of Communication (SPICE), an autonomous educational unit under the aegis of the Bombay St Paul Society Trust, is an undertaking of the Society of St Paul, an international religious congregation. SPICE is a fast-growing media school in India, offering comprehensive Post-Graduate Programmes in Journalism; Advertising & Integrated Marketing Communication; and Public Relations & Corporate Communication.

In August 2018, the Trust inaugurated St Pauls Institute of Communication Education for Women (SPICE for Women), affiliated to the University of Mumbai.SPICE for Women is dedicated to media and related studies and offers BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC) undergraduate degree, exclusively for women students.

To know more visit -

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor