STAIRS Foundation Announces Dr Anchal Gupta as Chair of the Sexual Harassment Commission

New Delhi [India], April 25: The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) Foundation, a leading National Sports Promotion Organisation committed to grassroots sports development in India, is proud to announce Dr Anchal Gupta's appointment as Chairperson of its Sexual Harassment Commission.

Dr Anchal Gupta, an accomplished ophthalmologist and founder of the Netram Eye Foundation, brings her extensive healthcare experience and a strong commitment to community welfare to her new role. Her leadership is expected to significantly enhance the commission's efforts to maintain a safe, respectful, and dignified environment for all involved, especially children, young athletes, and female staff.

Dr Gupta aims to use her deep understanding of healthcare and community service to strengthen the protective framework of the commission. Her goal is to instil a culture of safety and respect, ensuring that every individual within the STAIRS community feels valued and protected.

Ajit M. Sharan, IAS (Retd) and Chairman of the Board of Directors at STAIRS Foundation, expressed his support, saying, "Dr Anchal Gupta's appointment as Chair of the Sexual Harassment Commission is a significant step towards fortifying our foundation's commitment to safety and integrity. Her expertise and compassionate leadership are crucial for advancing our mission to provide a secure environment where every participant is treated with respect and dignity."

Welcoming Dr. Anchal Gupta as the Chair of the Sexual Harassment Commission, Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and President of the STAIRS Foundation, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Anchal Gupta as the Chair of the Sexual Harassment Commission. Her exceptional background in healthcare and unwavering dedication to ethical practices make her the perfect leader to advance our commitment to creating a safe and ethical sporting environment. Her proactive approach in promoting a culture of respect and dignity will enhance our training programs, ensuring all community members feel valued and protected."

Commenting on her role as the Chairperson of STAIRS Foundation's "Sexual Harassment" Commission, Dr Anchal Gupta said, "I am honoured to chair the Sexual Harassment Commission at STAIRS Foundation. We must foster an environment where safety and respect are foundational, particularly for our young athletes and staff. I am committed to implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and ingraining ethical practices in every interaction within our community."

As the Chairperson of the Sexual Harassment Commission at STAIRS Foundation, Dr Anchal Gupta plays a pivotal role in steering the organisation's efforts to combat sexual harassment effectively. Her responsibilities include developing and implementing comprehensive policies and procedures to prevent and address sexual harassment across all STAIRS initiatives. Dr Gupta is also responsible for ensuring that the commission provides regular training and awareness programs to foster a culture of respect and dignity, which is essential for a safe organisational environment.

About Stairs Foundation:

The Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) is a National Sports Promotion Organisation at the forefront of grassroots sports and youth development. Since its establishment in 2000, STAIRS has been recognised with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Hon'ble President of India for identifying and nurturing young talent nationwide. Committed to empowering India's youth through the transformative power of sports, STAIRS integrates sports with education, health, and skill development programs, with the core belief centred on ensuring that every child has the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive. Our goal is to unleash the boundless potential of children across India.

