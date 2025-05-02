STAIRS National Games 2025 Dates Announced: Second STAIRS Youth National Games and First STAIRS School Games

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 2: STAIRS Foundation (The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports), a National Sports Promotion Organization recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, announces dates for the Second STAIRS Youth National Games and First STAIRS School Games, scheduled from May 19 to May 22, 2025, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

As a highlight of this year's Games, two prestigious recognitions will be launchedEBEL Awards 2025 (Ek Bharat EkLakshya) and the STAIRS National Sports Excellence Awards 2025. The EBEL Awards will honour transformative individuals and institutions shaping youth through sports, education, leadership, and inclusion, and the STAIRS Sports Excellence Awards will recognise grassroots contributorseducators, coaches, and volunteerswho've championed STAIRS 'mission on the ground.

The National Championship will include 4000 + gold and silver medalists selected from 20 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, New Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The medalists have been selected from over 400 District gamesspread over 15 sports disciplines, conducted by our 2500 Coordinators / Coaches in 20 states and union territories. These talented individuals, aged 8 to 19, will be accompanied by 200 coaches, 300 officials, and 150 volunteers.

The competition will unfold across various venues, including Talkatora Stadium and IG Stadium for Taekwondo, Karate, Basketball, Badminton, Kabaddi, Yoga, Chess, and Volleyball; East Vinod Nagar Stadium for Athletics & Tennis Cricket, Noida Cricket Grounds for Cricket and Football; Noida Skating Rink for Skating.

Over the years, the STAIRS Foundation has built a vibrant grassroots sports ecosystem across 480 districts in 26 states, enabling aspiring athletes to rise.

In its inaugural edition in 2024, the Games witnessed participation from over 5,000 athletes from 15 states and UTs, drawn from a talent pool of more than 200,000 players131,538 males and 69,338 femalesacross 15 disciplines.

Shri Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and President of STAIRS Foundation, and Former Governing Council member - Sports Authority of India, stated, "The overwhelming response to the first edition of the STAIRS Youth National Games in 2024 proved that sports has the power to unite, empower, and elevate the youth of our nation. These Games are beyond championshipsthey are platforms of transformation that directly reflect the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a fitter, stronger, and more self-reliant 'New India. 'Within a year, we have scaled both in reach and purpose, creating one of India's largest grassroots sporting ecosystems".

"I am proud to announce the launch of the EBEL Awards 2025 and the STAIRS National Sports Excellence Awards 2025two landmark recognitions celebrating the spirit of inclusion, ethical leadership, and innovation in youth and sports. These awards are our tribute to those shaping the future from the ground up, and they reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the philosophy of 'Ek Bharat, EkLakshya'One India, One Goal," he added.

STAIRS Foundation's programs contribute significantly to several United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including no poverty (SDG 1), good health and well-being (SDG 3), quality education (SDG 4), gender equality (SDG 5), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG 16) and partnerships for the goals

(SDG 17).

STAIRS is at the forefront of grassroots sports development across India, positively impacting over 25,000,000 lives. With a presence in 26 states and 500-plus districts and a network of 2500 coaches and volunteers, STAIRS is committed to advancing sports, education, health, and skill development for children throughout India.

About Stairs Foundation:

The Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS), a National Sports Promotion Organisation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is at the forefront of grassroots sports and youth development since its establishment in 2000. STAIRS has been recognised with the Rashtriya Khel ProtsahanPuruskar by the Hon'ble President of India for identifying and nurturing young talent nationwide. Committed to empowering India's youth through the transformative power of sports, STAIRS integrates sports with education, health, and skill development programs, with the core belief centred on ensuring that every child has the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive. Our goal is to unleash the boundless potential of children across India.

