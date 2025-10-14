Stalin urges PM Modi to safeguard mango farmers, strengthen export infra

Chennai, Oct 14 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately to protect the interests of mango farmers by enhancing export infrastructure and enforcing strict quality standards in mango-based beverages.

In a detailed letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin drew attention to the sharp fall in procurement prices and the reduction in the offtake of mango pulp, which has left thousands of farmers cultivating processable mango varieties in distress.

He noted that despite his earlier appeal to the Union government on June 24, 2025, the crisis persists, with both growers and processors facing severe losses.

The Chief Minister expressed particular concern over reports that several juice manufacturers were violating Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms by lowering the fruit-pulp content in mango beverages.

He said such practices not only deceive consumers but also undermine the livelihood of farmers.

“Consumer safety and farmers’ welfare go hand in hand. The Centre must ensure that all mango-based drinks contain a minimum of 18–20 per cent fruit pulp,” Stalin said, adding that maintaining quality standards would naturally boost pulp procurement and provide fair returns to farmers.

To revive the sector and enhance export potential, the Chief Minister sought special assistance from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Commerce Ministry.

He proposed the creation of integrated pack houses, inland container depots, cold-storage ports, and quality-testing laboratories, besides organising buyer–seller meets and export-capacity-building programmes. These, he said, would help connect Tamil Nadu’s producers to global markets.

Stalin stressed that Tamil Nadu, a leading mango-producing state, had immense potential to contribute to India’s agricultural exports if proper infrastructure and policy support were extended.

“The Prime Minister’s timely intervention will safeguard the interests of mango farmers while significantly contributing to the national economy through enhanced exports and value addition,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s appeal follows mounting concern among mango-growing communities in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts, where prices have plummeted amid weak demand from pulp-processing industries this season.

