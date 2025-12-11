Stanbik Agro Limited IPO will open on 12 December 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 11: Ahmedabad-based Stanbik Agro Limited of Gujarat is a company engaged in contract farming, wholesaling and supplying of agricultural commodities. The objects of the issue of the company are related to launching new retail outlets and depositing brokerage fees, depositing security amounts and expanding the retail network, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. The IPO opens on 12 December and closes on 16 December 2025, shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform. The company is raising Rs. 12.28 crore by issuing 40,92,000 shares of face value Rs. 10 at a price of Rs. 30 per share. The market lot size of the IPO is 4000 shares, and retail investors will have to apply for 2 lots, i.e. 8000 shares. The IPO is being managed by the lead manager company, Grow House Wealth Management Private Limited.

Company information:

Incorporated in 2021, Stanbik Agro Limited is engaged in contract farming, wholesaling and supplying of agricultural commodities, and the main objective of the company is to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables directly from the farm to the customer. The company is emphasising sustainable agricultural practices, consistency and quality to ensure customer satisfaction.

Operating in three business areas:

Contract Farming

Retail sales

B2B supply

Financial performance: In the financial year 2024, the company earned revenue from operations of Rs. 26.55 crore and net profit after tax of Rs. 1.85 crore and in the financial year 2025, the company earned revenue from operations of Rs. 52.48 crore and net profit after tax of Rs. 3.73 crore. In the half-year ended 30 September 2025, the company earned revenue from operations of Rs. 35.54 crore and net profit after tax of Rs. 2.22 crore. It is clear from the financial results that the company's revenue and profit are increasing year after year. In the half-year period ended 30 September 2025, the company earned a net profit after tax margin of 6.24 per cent.

Note: This does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe to securities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor