Stanbik Agro Ltd. Launches Maiden IPO to Raise Rs. 12.28 Crore, Opening December 12, 2025

New Delhi [India], December 12: Stanbik Agro Ltd. (SAL) is coming out with its maiden IPO of 4092000 equity shares at a fixed price of Rs. 30 per share to mobilize Rs. 12.28 cr. The IPO opens for subscription on December 12, 2025, and will close on December 16, 2025. The minimum application to be made is for 8000 shares and in multiple of 4000 shares thereon, thereafter. Post allotment, shares will be listed on BSE SME. The issue constitutes 30.71% of post-IPO paid-up equity capital of the company. The company is spending Rs. 0.55 cr. for this IPO process, and from the net proceeds of the issue, the company will utilize Rs. 3.58 cr. for launching new outlets, Rs. 0.19 cr. for brokerage charges, Rs. 0.37 cr. for deposits, Rs. 6.39 cr. working capital, and Rs. 1.20 cr. for general corporate purposes.

The IPO is solely lead managed by Grow House Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd., while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue. MNM Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd., is the market maker.

Stanbik Agro Ltd. (SAL) is carrying on the business of contract farming, wholesaling and supplying of agricultural commodities. The Company was founded with a clear mission: to bring the fresh fruits and vegetables directly from the farm to the table while promoting sustainable farming practices. It has earned a reputation as the reliable supplier of these products. Its experience, expertise, and commitment to core values of freshness and quality have led to consistency & customer satisfaction. As of November 30, 2025, the Company has an order book amounting to Rs. 16+ cr. consisting of confirmed purchase orders received from customers, which are expected to be fully realized within the current financial year itself. In our B2C operations, we prioritize direct engagement with consumers which also include some medium and small-scale businesses through our seven retail outlets and godowns.

On the financial performance front, for the last three fiscals, the company has posted a total revenue/net profit of Rs. 19.96 cr. / Rs. 1.02 cr. (FY23), Rs. 26.55 cr. / Rs. 1.85 cr. (FY24), Rs. 52.49 cr. Rs. 3.74 cr. (FY25). For H1- FY26 ended on September 30, 2025, it earned a net profit of Rs. 2.22 cr. on a total revenue of Rs. 35.55 cr. For the last three fiscal years, the company has reported an average EPS of Rs. 6.47 (basic), and an average RoNW of 48.94%. The issue is priced at a P/BV of 1.46 based on its NAV of Rs. 20.55 as of September 30, 2025, and at a P/BV of 1.28 based on its post-IPO NAV of Rs. 23.45 per share.

