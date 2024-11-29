Stanford Seed Network's South Asia Conclave 2024 to Witness 200+ CEO's and Founders

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: The Stanford Seed Transformation Network will be organising the 3-day South Asia Annual Conclave 2024 in Goa from 28th to 30th November. This year's conclave promises to be an inspiring gathering of entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators from across South Asia aimed at fostering collaboration and driving business growth in the region. The conclave will be joined by eminent speakers like Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy - Food marketplace; Aparna Popat, Double Olympian and 16-time National Badminton Champion; Darius Teter, Executive Director, Stanford Seed; Dr. Rohini Rau, Gold medalist at the Asian Sailing Championship; Satyarup Siddhanta, Guinness World Record-holding Mountaineer amongst many others.

The South Asia Conclave is a powerful gathering of ambitious minds and innovative ideas," said Abhishek Modi, President of the Stanford Seed Transformation Network (South Asia) and Managing Partner of Shiva Engineering. "This event is more than just an opportunity to connectit's a catalyst for deep learning from experts, peer-to-peer insights, and the chance to rethink and reset. This year, the conclave's theme is ACT, and our sessions are curated to enable entrepreneurs to Adapt, Connect, and Thrive (ACT)."

Mr. Modi continued, "Through the Stanford Seed Transformation Program, a strategic initiative of Stanford Graduate School of Business, we're committed to helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses through hands-on training, lifelong mentorship, and a global network of peers. The conclave, along with other initiatives of the network, aims to support graduates of this program by providing continuous opportunities for learning, business enablement, and mentorship."

The 10-month Stanford Seed program is a high-touch program for CEOs & Founders of SMEs in South Asia and is taught & delivered by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty. Initiated in India in 2017 following its initial presence in Africa, the program has now expanded across South Asia with over 370+ Entrepreneurs in the network in the South Asia Chapter and 1100+ globally.

Harish Arnezath, Regional Director of Stanford Seed (South Asia), "The Stanford Seed program aims to end the cycle of global poverty by helping entrepreneurs build thriving businesses that create jobs and drive economic growth."Focused on emerging markets, the program provides participants access to world-class resources, including learning materials from Stanford faculty, a global network of business leaders, and a tailored curriculum that addresses specific business challenges. The South Asia chapter has now expanded to four countries and over 370 entrepreneurs who boast collective revenue of $950 million and employ more than 60,000 people.

Harish Arnezath, Regional Director of Stanford Seed (South Asia), further added, "We are committed to empowering small and medium businesses in South Asia to scale up and reach their full potential. This Conclave provides an excellent platform for our entrepreneurs to engage in peer learning, exchange ideas, and gain actionable insights to drive their growth and resilience in an ever-changing business environment."

Participants in the Stanford Seed program benefit from a unique curriculum that combines academic rigour with practical application. The program emphasises real-world learning and encourages participants to develop actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately within their businesses.

The Stanford Seed program has been a transformative experience for me as an entrepreneur. The enriching course material, paired with in-company workshops, ensures that the insights are not just personal but drive meaningful growth across the entire leadership team, fostering alignment and collective progress. The business transformation advisors challenge you to think deeply and strategically at every step, while the incredible network has given me lifelong friends and collaborators. I cannot recommend this program enough to anyone serious about scaling their business with impact and purpose", says Rashi Narang, Founder of Heads Up for Tails, Stanford Seed Program Alumni.

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network, South Asia, invites aspiring entrepreneurs to apply for the Stanford Seed Transformation Program (STP). This is an opportunity to join a vibrant community dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across South Asia. Interested individuals can learn more about the program and apply at the Stanford Seed Program.

For more information on eligibility criteria and about the program, log on to: https://www.gsbseed.stanford.edu/stp-south-asia

About Stanford Seed Program: The Seed Transformation Program is designed specifically for business owners and your senior management team. This in-person and online program is led by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty and local experts and supported by Stanford-trained advisors. You'll participate in both face-to-face and remote class sessions and workshops to gain the strategic skills, methods, and mindsets to transform yourself, your team, your business, and your community.

The ultimate goal is to create and activate a detailed action plan to help you grow your company.

