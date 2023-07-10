Stanley Furniture ties up with Shivalik Group to launch luxury furniture stores in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 10: Shivalik Group, a prominent real estate developer based in Ahmedabad, has partnered with Stanley Furniture, the premier fully integrated luxury furniture manufacturer in India, to introduce exquisite furniture stores in Gujarat.

Shivalik Group’s first Stanley Furniture store, spanning an impressive 7,500 sq ft, was inaugurated on Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad on Friday, July 7. The store showcases an extensive collection of top-tier sofas, wardrobes, beds, mattresses, cabinets, and more, offering buyers a comprehensive range of high-end home furniture and complete home solutions. Buyers will be able to experience the best of craftsmanship, innovation, and design expertise at the store.

Commenting on the collaboration, Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group, said, “We are proud to partner with luxury furniture brand Stanley Furniture and open our first store in Ahmedabad. The foray into furniture retail is a forward integration for us and will allow us to cater to home buyers with our home solutions services. Stanley Furniture embodies luxury and is the ideal partner for us, and I am confident that the opening of the first store is just the beginning of a mutually beneficial and long-term partnership between us.”

Shivalik Group’s ambitious expansion plans include the launch of ten Stanley Furniture stores across Gujarat.

“We will be opening two more stores in Ahmedabad. Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara are the other cities where we will have stores. We plan to have ten stores within the next 18 to 24 months. Our collaboration with Stanley Furniture is an exciting development in the home furniture segment in Gujarat,” Mr Shah added.

The coming together of Stanley Furniture and Shivalik Group creates truly remarkable synergy. Shivalik Group’s foray into the furniture business is a natural progression for it as a leading real estate developer. Offering complete home solutions and interiors complements its core business.

Similarly, Stanley Furniture enjoys an unmatched reputation and positioning in the luxury furniture market. There is literally no competitor to the Stanley brand in India.

Coincidentally, both companies boast a rich history of 25 years. Shivalik Group is celebrating its silver jubilee year by proudly representing ‘25 years of legacy’ and Stanley Furniture embodying ‘25 years of passion.

Stanley Furniture is a reputed manufacturing brand with its own retail stores and authorised franchises across several cities in India. It has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, where the first quality raw material sourced from around the world is converted into exquisite furniture. It has catered to more than 1 lakh customers.

