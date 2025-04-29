Star Estate Surpasses Rs. 7,000 Cr in Sales, Eyes Rs. 10,000 Cr Milestone Next

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 29: Star Estate, one of India's most trusted real estate consultation firms, has crossed an important landmarkclocking approximately Rs. 7,000 crore in sales during the financial year 2024-25. This achievement solidifies the company's status as among the fastest-growing real estate consulting companies in India.

Star Estate has diversified footprint in top-tier-I and tier-II cities over the last twelve months in areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad and widened presence in crucial micro-markets in northern as well as southern India. Behind this growth story of Star Estate there is a robust team, a customer-first approach and a leadership that believes in pushing boundaries.

Vijay Jain, Managing Director, Star Estate said, "We take pride in crossing the Rs. 7,000 crore sales mark, but it's not the endit's a steppingstone. Success doesn't come by chance, it's a result of our deep expertise in market awareness, data-informed strategy, and our commitment to deliver smooth, efficient property purchasing experience. Now, we look forward to achieving the Rs. 10,000 crore mark, and we are ready for the climb. Every milestone we achieve is a testament to our commitment to investing in people and staying dedicated to our valued customers."

Star Estate's platform puts together top developers, selected properties, and technology-enabled consultation in order to deliver a seamless home-buying experience. Star Estate serves both end-users and investors and closely collaborates with developers in planning the right marketing, inventory and launch strategies.

During FY 2024-25, the company opened new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, further strengthening its organizational capabilities by bringing in experienced professionals across marketing, sales, and analytics. With a portfolio of projects from the top developers and over 1 lakh happy customers, Star Estate's value proposition lies not just in numbers, but in the trust it has built.

The organization is now gearing up for the next leapachieving Rs. 10,000 crore+ gross sales in FY 2025-26. The plan involves expansion into new emerging markets, technology-driven delivery of smart real estate solutions, and increased association with builders to accelerate absorption within luxury, mid-segment, and affordable housing segments as well.

As India's real estate business keeps on accelerating, Star Estate keeps on maintaining its firm footing on the business pulse. Led by bold visions, core values, and with an increasing reach, the firm is setting standards in the brokerage of real estates and customer satisfaction. Thus, from Rs. 5,000 Cr to Rs. 7,000 Cr, and next looking even upStar Estate is just started.

A trusted name in real estate consultation Star Estate has been providing top-notch property related solutions to its clients through extensive market research and scientific data analysis. The firm specialises in delivering hassle-free property investment solutions to the home buyers at one end while supporting in strategic planning for the developers. Star Estate offers a comprehensive and seamless experience to the consumers by supporting them from home search to after-sales services. Known for its customer-centric approach Star Estate is widely acclaimed by users and the industry reviewers alike making it a preferred partner in the real estate market.

