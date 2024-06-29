Star Health Insurance Launches 50-day Insurance Awareness Drive

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (Star Health Insurance) (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH), India's largest retail health insurance company, continues to drive a host of insurance awareness and educative initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. These initiatives are part of Star Health Insurance's commitment to ensure that every individual has access to quality healthcare.

Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health Insurance said, "As the leader in standalone health insurer in India, we are committed to increase insurance awareness as we firmly believe that access to healthcare is the fundamental right. In line with IRDAI's vision of "Insurance for all by 2047", we are focussed on building - 'Awareness, Availability and Accessibility'. We are mindful of the low insurance penetration rate in India due to lack of awareness, specially across the rural regions. We are continuously taking initiatives to deepen our commitment to make health insurance accessible across Bharat."

The insurance awareness drive kicks off ahead of National Insurance Awareness Day. The insurer has planned several activities including educational workshops and seminars, engaging community outreach programs and personalised insurance consultations in collaboration with local financial advisors. To ensure outreach till the last mile, the insurer has also launched mobile vans to tour interior regions of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana to educate individuals about the importance and benefits of health insurance. The drive also includes sessions along with informational leaflets educating communities about the crucial role of health insurance in financial security.

The initiative is being conducted in over 470 villages and towns across 51 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The insurer plans to reach out to over 2,50,000 individuals across the 3 states. Star Health Insurance has been conducting awareness activities across the country highlighting the importance of health insurance. In FY24, the insurer conducted roadshows across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha covering 134 districts and over 980 villages, with a reach of over 4,20,000 individuals.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412 | NSE: STARHEALTH) is a market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 and is India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident, and Travel Insurance to customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred private health insurance Company in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to the needs of customers across cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and senior citizen, women and children specialized suite of health insurance offerings Star Health is India's first health insurance Company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network with 881 offices, with 14,295 hospital networks, 7,01,000 licensed agents, robust bancassurance and financial institution partners, and 15000+ employees. In FY24, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs 15,254 Cr with its net worth at Rs 6,339 Cr.

For more information, visit www.starhealth.in

Follow us at: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/4688773/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor