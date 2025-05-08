Star HFL FY2025 result for the year ending March 31: 22% y-o-y increase in AUM, 54% y-o-y increase in revenue, 25% y-o-y increase in PAT

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL), a BSE listed home finance company (BSE Scrip code BOM: 539017) operational in low cost retail housing finance space across multiple states has reported its annual financial results exhibiting AUM growth and stable asset quality

For the twelve months ending March 31, 2025, Star HFL posted total revenue of Rs. 94.96 crs, a 54.06% y-o-y increase. Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 25% to Rs. 11.10 crs, compared to Rs. 8.88 crs in FY2023-24

During the fourth quarter of FY2024-25, the company recorded total revenue of Rs. 27.89 crs and PAT of Rs. 2.93 crs, compared to Q4 FY2023-24 revenue of Rs. 19.34 crs and PAT of Rs. 2.74 crs

Assets under management (AUM) grew to Rs. 520.70 crs as of March 31, 2025, up from Rs. 426.86 crs - a y-o-y increase of 21.98%, driven by demand for affordable home loans in its operational geographies

Business Numbers: The Company disbursed Rs. 148.60 crs in the financial year providing housing finance assistance to more than 1250+ home buyers across its operational geographies of 30+ locations across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and NCR

Direct Assignment: The financial year saw first successful direct assignment being executed to the tune of Rs.55.83 crs

Income Growth: Interest income grew by 47.22% y-o-y during the year. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stands at 7.69%

Profitability: Profit After Tax registered 25% y-o-y growth at Rs.11.1 crs

Stable Asset Quality: GNPA stands at 1.84% and NNPA stands at 1.40% as of March 31, 2025

Liability Continues to Scale: During the year, Star HFL raised incremental liability of Rs. 145 crs from 2 banks and 6 FIs. Star HFL has maintained strong relationships with its banking partners and is in the process of building a strong pipeline to aid the loan book growth.

Capital Levels: Net-worth as of Mar 31, 2025 stands at Rs. 143.87 cr. Leverage levels stand at 2.81x

Speaking on the results, Kalpesh Dave, Director & CEO, said "Star HFL has navigated a challenging year for mid and small institutions across the retail lending space. The year saw tightening on the liquidity front and also muted activity on the capital market space for such players. However, we have continued to register incremental growth on the AUM front thanks to our strong liability machinery and resultant disbursements. We have also been able to successfully execute our first every direct assignment, which is a testament to our underwriting capabilities. We have stayed put and focused on maintaining asset quality, invested in strengthening network by addition of quality manpower and continued to search fertile micro markets through the year. We look ahead to FY'2025-26 with optimism and build the bearings across the balance sheet that would enable scale up as envisaged"

About Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL)

Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL) is BSE listed retail housing finance company. The Company has been operational in the low-cost housing finance space since inception. Star HFL provides long term housing finance assistance to EWS/LIG families towards purchase/construction of low-cost housing units (affordable housing) in its operational geographies. Star HFL is a professionally run with a presence across states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, NCR and Tamil Nadu. Star HFL is registered as a Primary Lending Institution (PLI) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Star HFL has its Registered & Corporate Office in Mumbai, Maharashtra

For further details contact:

Dinesh Kirupalli

Star Housing Finance Ltd | Email: dinesh.kirupalli@starhfl.com

For media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

