STAR Hospitals and MyGate Collaborate to Deliver Community-Based Multispecialty Healthcare in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1: In a pioneering move set to redefine healthcare access in India, STAR Hospitals, Hyderabad's premier healthcare provider, has partnered with MyGate, India's leading community management platform, to launch 'STAR Services on MyGate'. This landmark initiative was officially launched on 30th July 2025 at 12:30 PM at Pramana Hall, STAR Hospitals, Nanakramguda, followed by lunch. This first-of-its-kind initiative brings advanced medical services directly to gated communities through the MyGate platform, empowering residents with tech-enabled, on-demand access to quality Multispecialty services.

The launch event was graced by distinguished dignitaries:

Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, who served as Chief Guest.

* Shri Arekapudi Gandhi, Hon'ble MLA of Serilingampally, as Guest of Honour.

* Shri Rohit Jindal, Co-Founder & CBO of MyGate, as Special Guest. They were joined by STAR Hospital's leadership.

* Dr. Gopichand Mannam (Managing Director)

* Dr. Ramesh Gudapati (Joint Managing Director).

* Dr. Rahul Medakkar (Chief Executive Officer) reiterated STAR's mission to make world-class healthcare more accessible and community-centric.

Transforming Access to Healthcare Right at Your Doorstep

This landmark collaboration integrates STAR's clinical excellence across 30+ specialties with MyGate's hyper-local reach across 1,800+ residential communities and over 5 lakh families in Hyderabad. For the first time in India, a hospital group and community mobile application platform are working together to proactively deliver healthcare in everyday life, not just in emergencies.

Residents will now have access to:

1. Seamless specialist doctor appointments

2. Preventive health & early detection advisories

3. Information on specialty-specific hospital services

4. Emergency response protocols & first-response guidelines

5. Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness & training sessions

From Vision to Action: Leader Insights Driving India's Community Health Renaissance

"Before I speak as a Minister, let me speak as a citizen, one who has seen both the awe and the agony in the eyes of patients waiting for care. Healthcare is not just a sector; it is the soul of society. Today, in a city emerging as India's medical capital, we launch a first-of-its-kind partnership STAR Services on MyGate. For the first time, a hospital and a community-tech platform have come together to turn gated communities into health-aware zones. We are bringing specialist access, emergency readiness, and BLS awareness directly to the doorstep, where care begins before crisis strikes.

The need is urgent. 5.2 million Indians die annually from treatable conditions, and 70% of urban emergencies are delayed due to lack of trained first responders. Telangana has contributed over 2.23 crore consultations to eSanjeevani. Yet, 60% of chronic conditions remain undiagnosed. While 80% of advanced diagnostics are limited to metros, the demand is growing home-based diagnostics are projected to cross $8.6 billion by 2027. This initiative is not just timely it's transformative. And for doctors, it brings support systems built on meaningful data, not to replace their intuition, but to reinforce it.

This is the future Telangana envisions. With AI-enabled screenings, Digital Health Cards, and TGDeX for secure health data exchange, we're building a healthcare model rooted in both innovation and dignity. Our goal is clear: to contribute 10% to India's projected $30 billion digital health economy. But more than economic growth, we are investing in lives. From digital to dignity, from data to doorstep. Telangana is ready to lead India's Tech-Integrated Healthcare Renaissance."-Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana.

"Community-first healthcare is no longer an aspiration, it's a necessity. This initiative ensures that residents across Serilingampally and beyond are more prepared, informed, and supported in their daily health journeys." - Shri Arekapudi Gandhi, Hon'ble MLA, Serilingampally.

"At MyGate, we aim to empower communities with everyday solutions that matter healthcare being among the most essential. Our partnership with STAR Multispecialty Hospitals ensures that health becomes an integrated part of community living, not just an emergency response." - Shri Rohit Jindal, Co-Founder & CBO, MyGate.

A New Chapter in Community Health: This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building healthier, more connected neighborhoods through innovation. Community leaders, insurers, and civic stakeholders at the event welcomed this model as a scalable blueprint for future-ready urban health ecosystems.

"STAR Hospitals has always led from the front whether in advanced specialties or now in reimagining community access. With MyGate, we're embedding healthcare where it belongs: into people's everyday lives." - Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director, STAR Hospitals

"The future of healthcare lies in prevention and proximity. This partnership enables us to place life-saving information and care into the hands of residents before a crisis hits." - Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Joint Managing Director, STAR Hospitals

"This initiative is more than a service extension; it's a strategic leap towards anticipating healthcare needs, enhancing public health, and transforming urban wellness." - Dr. Rahul Medakkar, Chief Executive Officer, STAR Hospitals

With 'STAR Services on MyGate', healthcare becomes more than just a visit to the hospital, it becomes a way of life. This first-of-its-kind partnership signals a new era in Indian healthcare where technology, community, and clinical excellence come together to ensure healthier futures for all.

