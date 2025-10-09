Star Infomatic showcases advanced fiber optic and network testing solutions at India Mobile Congress 2025

New Delhi [India], October 9: STAR INFOMATIC Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading manufacturers of fiber optic testing solutions, is proudly participating in India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, being held from October 8–11, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Participating under the event's theme “Innovate to Transform,” STAR INFOMATIC demonstrated a comprehensive range of next-generation optical and network testing instruments at its Stall No. D13. The company's display included its latest OTDRs (Optical Time Domain Reflectometers), Power Meters, Light Sources, Splicing Machines, Fiber Identifiers, CCTV Testers, and Cable Climpers — all designed to enhance precision, reliability, and speed across telecom, FTTH, and enterprise networks.

The company's products drew significant attention from telecom operators, infrastructure providers, and technology integrators for their robust build, user-friendly interface, and field-ready performance. Visitors experienced live demonstrations showcasing how STAR INFOMATIC's advanced testing tools simplify fault detection, optimize network deployment, and ensure superior connectivity in 5G and fiber broadband projects.

Mr. Kartik Saxena, CEO, STAR INFOMATIC Pvt. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm on the company's participation in IMC. He said that IMC is an excellent platform to highlight India's growing self-reliance in telecom technology. At STAR INFOMATIC, we take pride in developing dependable, high-quality testing solutions that support the country's digital transformation and empower engineers to deliver faster, more efficient networks, he added.

Through consistent innovation and customer-focused design, STAR INFOMATIC continues to play a vital role in supporting India's telecom ecosystem —from fiber rollout to maintenance and monitoring. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to ‘Make in India' and to advancing affordable, indigenous technologies that meet international standards.

