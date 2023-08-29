Star-Studded Affair: Grand Opening of Shaaz Cafestro Witnessed by Celebrities and Family Members - A Dream Realized by Owner Shaaz Khan

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 29: The grand opening of Shaaz Cafestro took place at Lokhandwala Andheri in Mumbai in the presence of several celebrities. Naagin serial fame TV star Kirti Chowdhary, Preeti Soni, Comedian Sunil Pal, Rajkumar Kanojia and many other celebrities were present as guests at the grand opening of Shaaz Khan's cafe and restaurant. The Cafestro started with a scintillating cake cutting. Mother Naghma Khan & sister Aalia Khan were also present on the occasion. All the guests appreciated Shaz's initiative and wished her lots of luck.

Very excited on this occasion, Shaaz Khan says that a major part of my life has been spent in the hotel industry where I have served as a manager at different places. It was always my dream to open my own restaurant one day.

When my mother Naghma Khan shifted to Dubai, she removed me from the hotel line to handle our company Shaaz Media Entertainment which is in the industry from last two decades. After Shifting to Dubai, she started new one more new company of sports events under the name of Shaaz Events. Because of this, i had to leave the hotel industry to manage the company present in Mumbai.

I had taken over the company with responsibility here but from the beginning my passion and hobby has been towards hotel industry. So one day I thought of opening my restaurant.

Naghma Khan is very happy and excited on this achievement of her daughter. She says that Shaaz has laid the foundation of this Cafestro with her hard work. Its concept is her own and she has done all the preparations on her own. I am proud of my daughter, she has also set an example of women empowerment.

Shaaz Khan told that the rate of Cafestro is very economical. Items start from Rs.99 here. Chicken Mutton Prawns Biryani is also available with us. We have also kept Maggi. Various dishes are available for vegetarian eaters including Dal Fry, Matar Paneer, Paneer Chilli, Pasta, Pizza, Fries, waffles, coffees, shakes, frappes and many more.

"Being in the hotel industry, you grow very fast. I designed Cafestro in just 15 days," she says.

Regarding future plans, Shaaz Khan said that she wants to open Cafestro's franchise in many areas including Juhu, Bandra in the next coming months. Shaaz is keen to make Cafestro a chain of brands.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor