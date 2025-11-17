Star-Studded Gladiators Are Back -- Deccan Gladiators 2025 Are Built to Win the T10 League

BusinessWire India

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17: As the Abu Dhabi T10 League gears up for another explosive season this November, the Deccan Gladiators return with one clear mission to dominate cricket's fastest format with flair, firepower, and fearless cricket. With Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, and spin sensation Noor Ahmad leading a blockbuster roster, the Gladiators' Class of 2025 stands out as one of the most star-studded line-ups in league history.

With five finals in six seasons and three championship titles, the Deccan Gladiators continue to cement their reputation as the league's most electrifying and consistent franchise. Every season, they set new benchmarks for intensity, entertainment, and excellence and 2025 promises nothing less.

Leadership That Defines the Gladiators

Steering the on-field strategies is Coach Peter Moores, a globally respected tactician known for his modern, analytical approach and a proven track record of building championship-winning squads.

The franchise's long-term vision is driven by Gaurav Grover (Team Owner), whose investment and passion for the game go far beyond ownership. His commitment to supporting players, strengthening systems, and elevating the Gladiators' brand has been central to the franchise's rise.

Operational leadership comes from Udit Vats (CEO), whose strategic direction and marketing foresight have helped shape the Gladiators into a global cricketing force.

The Class of 2025 Power-Packed Squad Overview

The Deccan Gladiators' 2025 squad brings a sharp mix of batting firepower, bowling depth, and all-round versatility.

Key Players

* Nicholas Pooran (Batsman) - One of the world's most destructive T10 finishers, capable of turning any chase into a spectacle with his fearless hitting and precision stroke play.

* Andre Russell (All-Rounder) - The ultimate T10 superstar. Brutal with the bat, explosive with the ball, and magnetic in pressure moments Russell remains the heartbeat of the Gladiators.

* Marcus Stoinis (All-Rounder) - A big-match powerhouse. His stability, clean hitting, and versatile seam bowling give the Gladiators perfect balance.

* Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Batsman) - A T10 opener built for fireworks. Known for fast starts, fearless lofted shots, and the ability to dismantle bowling attacks within the Powerplay.

* Noor Ahmad (Bowler) - The teenage Afghan spin sensation whose mystery variations, drift, and control make him a match-winning weapon in the shortest format.

* Akeal Hosein (Bowler) - A world-class left-arm spinner with exceptional Powerplay discipline. His accuracy and wicket-to-wicket threat make him vital in restricting early runs.

The batting core features Nicholas Pooran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Laurie Evans, and Dilpreet Singh Bajwa hitters built for rapid acceleration. Their bowling unit is stacked with specialists like Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Lahiru Kumara, Jake Ball, Mohd Jawadullah, and Ibrar Ahmad, forming a pace-driven attack ideal for the T10 format. All-rounders Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, David Wiese, Jordan Thompson, and Aayan Afzal Khan add explosive balance with both bat and ball. Supporting talents Wafiullah Tarakhil and Ajay Kumar inject youthful energy and depth into the squad. Overall, it's a compact, impact-oriented roster engineered to dominate every phase of play.

Season 2025 Schedule

* Nov 18 - vs Delhi Bulls - 20:00 GST

* Nov 20 - vs Royal Champs - 15:30 GST

* Nov 21 - vs Quetta Qavalry - 15:30 GST

* Nov 22 - vs Northern Warriors - 17:45 GST

* Nov 25 - vs Aspin Stallions - 20:00 GST

* Nov 26 - vs Ajman Titans - 17:45 GST

* Nov 28 - vs Vista Riders - 20:00 GST

Playoffs: Nov 29

Final: Nov 30 - 17:45 GST

With this line-up of high-intensity fixtures, fans can expect a week of power-packed cricket as the Gladiators take on formidable opponents in their quest for another title.

Where to Watch

Fans across the globe can catch every boundary, wicket, and electric moment through the league's broadcast partners:

* India: Star Sports (TV), Fancode (OTT)

* Bangladesh: T Sports

* Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo

* MENA: Cricbuzz Criclife, Abu Dhabi Sports

* Pakistan: A Sports, ARY ZAP

* North America: Willow TV

For exclusive behind-the-scenes access, interviews, and team updates, follow the Deccan Gladiators across their digital platforms.

#DeccanGladiators #AbuDhabiT10 #ClassOf2025

