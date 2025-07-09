Starlink gets necessary clearance from India's space regulator

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Elon Musk-owned satellite communication firm Starlink has received clearance from the Indian space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), sources said on Wednesday.

In early June, Starlink was provided with license by the government to launch GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) services, VSAT Services and ISP Category-A under unified license.

Starlink is the third company to receive approval for satellite communication (satcom) services from the Department of Telecom, following OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

Recently, Airtel and Jio have partnered with Starlink to bring the latter's high-speed satellite internet services to their customers in India. Starlink will utilise Airtel and Jio's extensive dealer network to sell and promote its services.

Satellite telecom in India will help the country provide much-needed services in remote interior places where conventional telecom services tend to be costly.

Starlink's imminent launch comes as India continues to push for digital inclusion and improved internet connectivity across its vast geographical expanse, particularly in areas where traditional internet service providers have struggled to establish reliable networks.

