StarRez Announces APAC Expansion, Building a Global Hub for SaaS Innovation in Hyderabad

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 7: StarRez, a global leader in student housing software that provides innovative solutions for on and off-campus housing management, resident engagement, and revenue optimization, has announced the launch of a global Innovation Hub with worldclass Product and Technology talent in Hyderabad, India. The new Hub will serve as a launch point for AI-driven innovation and data intelligence, accelerating StarRez's global technology roadmap and enhancing the platform's capabilities for institutions and communities worldwide.

StarRez India is poised to deliver cutting-edge product engineering, offering Indian tech talent the opportunity to work on modern SaaS architectures and global-scale systems. Engineers will gain hands-on experience with the latest AI tooling, API integrations, CI/CD pipelines, and advanced security and privacy frameworks, while working on an industry-leading Microsoft .NET cloud stack. As StarRez continues to expand, the India team is set to grow from 40+ to 200+ team members, driving new feature development, leading new development projects, and taking on key leadership roles. This growth represents not only an investment in technology but also in the region's exceptional talent, empowering engineers in India to shape the future of student housing and community management worldwide.

"This Hub in India represents a significant milestone in StarRez's global growth journey," said Mr. Travis Knipe, Executive Chairman, StarRez. "Our new Hub for Innovation in Hyderabad will be home to some of the best technology and product talent, driving innovation through GenAI, analytics, and automation. In the first year, our focus is on building high-performing teams that will enhance our product ecosystem, scale our enterprise SaaS platform, and deliver greater value to our global customers. As a global SaaS company, we operate on a modern, cloud-native, API-driven infrastructure that already supports over 3 million residents worldwide. With India now part of our innovation network, we are poised to accelerate our mission of creating seamless, intelligent experiences for students and residents across the globe."

The expansion marks an exciting new phase of global growth for StarRez, as the company rapidly scales under the backing of Vista Equity Partners, investing in new markets, talent, and innovation. This new Hub for Innovation will play a pivotal role in accelerating product delivery, strengthening StarRez's global organization, and creating worldclass career opportunities for technology professionals in India. As collaboration is central to StarRez's culture, the India team will work closely with peers across the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia through shared projects, global roadmap sessions, and customer-focused initiatives. This integrated approach not only fosters innovation but also opens leadership development pathways through direct engagement with StarRez's global and executive Product and Technology teams.

Serving 1,100+ institutions and 2,000+ properties worldwide, StarRez supports more than 3 million residents annually through a unified, cloud-based SaaS platform that combines scalability, data intelligence, and automation. With a modern tech stack designed for performance and flexibility, including API-driven architecture and a cloud-native environment, StarRez enables seamless, secure, and data-rich experiences for both administrators and residents. Headquartered in Australia, with offices across United States, the UK, Canada and now India, StarRez blends the scale of a global organization with the agility and care of a trusted technology partner.

To learn more about StarRez, visit StarRez.com and follow StarRez on LinkedIn at StarRez India: Overview | LinkedIn.

StarRez is the global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for on-and off-campus housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,100+ institutions and 2,000 properties worldwide, StarRez supports more than 3 million beds annually with its unified platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner.

For more information, visit www.starrez.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor