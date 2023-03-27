Starry Celebrations for Bell Ringing and Listing Ceremony of Bright Outdoor Media at BSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (/NewsVoir): A large number of celebrities including politicians and film actors were present for the bell ringing and listing ceremony of Bright Outdoor Media Limited at the Bombay Stock Exchange. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Cultural Affairs and Forests, Maharashtra was present as the Chief Guest on occasion, besides Dr Yogesh Lakh, Shekhar Suman, Manoj Joshi, BJP MLC Prasad Lad, Adv. Amit Mehta, Parth, Bhavesh, Nidhi from Shreni Shares (Lead Manager) and celebs from the corporate world. Many honorable personalities were present, everyone rang the bell here and congratulated and wished Dr Yogesh Lakh.

The MD and CEO of BSE, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Head of BSE SME Ajay Thakur and Subramam, President of BSE also attended the event. Officials of BSE shared how raising Rs 55 crore in any (SME) IPO at the end of March is a very difficult task, Bright's IPO was oversubscribed, which was a remarkable achievement and shows the credibility of Dr Yogesh Lakh.

All the guests were felicitated with momento and shawl. Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, present as the chief guest, shared his experience with Dr Yogesh Lakh in his journey and wished him all the best.

Prasad Lad BJP MLC said, "I have known Yogesh Lakh since the time he used to sell matchboxes for Re 1, his journey from there to Bombay Stock Exchange has been amazing and unmatched. Best wishes for his future."

Actor Manoj Joshi said, "I have been following Dr Yogesh Lakh ever since he entered the industry. He started his work on a table from a simple small scale industry and today the IPO of his company Bright Outdoor Media Limited is happening, this is an example of a self-reliant India. Yogesh Lakh's passion and his sense of service should be admired."

Actor Shekhar Suman said, "Today is a historic day for Yogesh Lakh as the bell ringing ceremony of his company Bright Outdoor Media Limited took place at Bombay Stock Exchange, a historic place. This IPO tells the story of an extraordinary feat of an ordinary man. He has come such a long way with his hard work, dedication and patience, yet he is a down-to-earth and humble person. Simplicity is his virtue and he keeps smiling every moment. The whole industry knows him. He has won hearts by smiling while shaking hands with everyone. His simplicity has helped him with God's blessings where he enjoys a great position."

Dr Yogesh Lakh thanked his parents, God, all well-wishers, friends, family members, guests and his staff on this occasion and shared, "I started working at a very small level and today reached such a milestone. It is a big achievement for all of us and I am happy for the same."

Jagruti Lakh, wife and Anugrah Lakh, son of Dr Yogesh Lakh were also present.

Bright Outdoor Media Limited thanks all the investors for the amazing response to its IPO. The IPO was subscribed to 1.20 times. The Non-Institutional Investor Portion was subscribed 1.27 times and the Retail Individual Investors Portion was subscribed 1.14 times.

