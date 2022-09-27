Starshine by Arham Technologies A Brand Bringing Innovation Directly to Home!

September 27: In the age of electronics and Information Technology, Arham Technologies, based in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is a renowned television manufacturing company with a modernized as well as an innovative approach in India. Especially in the trending phase of Smart TVs and evolutionary technologies making inroads across India, Arham Technologies, an established has redefined the manufacturing and marketing process of Smart TVs for the end-users., Arham Technologies has been a leading consumer electronics brand as well as manufacturer of Smart Televisions in Central India since 2019 in their highly modernized manufacturing unit located in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Adhering to the norms of 1K class standard CLEAN ROOM regulations as well as adopting the high quality-testing measures & ESD safety guidelines, Arham Technologies leaves no stone unturned to deliver the best product in its class. In order to assure the long-term durability of the television, a rigorous, as well as standardized, ageing process is followed as per the best industrial practices. A zeal to achieve expertise in manufacturing as well as research and innovative approach makes Arham a trusted OEM partner for various renowned and emerging brands across Central India. The geographical location of the manufacturing unit in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh, awards Arham Technologies an advantage in terms of logistical connectivity & operations across Central as well as other parts of India.

By the end of the second decade of the New Millennium, Starshine stepped into the market with a staggering D2C business model with a product range available at affordable as well as reasonable pricing. The marketing concept simplified buying experience for customers as ordered products are shipped directly from the factory. Moreover, the customers draw dual benefits in terms of superior quality at affordable pricing for a range of high-utility electronic products. Starshine, a promising consumer electronics brand, has introduced a wide range of electronic products, including Smart Televisions, Washing machines, Mixer Grinder, Fans, Air Coolers and more. All the products, along with the features & descriptions, are displayed on the website www.starshine.co.in, wherein the products can be reviewed and ordered to be delivered directly to the preferred destination.

The inception of the Brand Starshine dated back to 2008 and was established by a team of young and enthusiastic entrepreneurs with commendable experience in the electronics industry. The main aim behind initiating the start-up was to reach out to the masses comprising all sections & classes of the society and provide them with a unique experience in terms of high-end technology-driven electronic products. In order to keep up with the trend and surpass the conventional module, Starshine came up with a range of economical as well as smart products to meet the expectations of all age groups & generations of society with regard to lifestyle and trends. The grand entry of the economy series of Starshine Smart Televisions was a revolutionary transition in the electronics industry.

Starshine Smart LED Televisions are equipped with Proprietary Picture Engine that enables enhanced Content Discovery features on multiple platforms providing an enlightening experience to the end users. Loaded with the latest and trending features, Starshine Smart Television aid in experiencing enriching as well as rejuvenating viewing and watching of TV programmes either on OTT or DTH platforms enabled with a unique content discovery engine. Additionally, academic aspirants, businessmen, as well as kids have a lot to explore in the form of unique and outstanding High-Definition clarity of visuals, graphics & video along with mellowing audio. Needless to mention, the fun and element of excitement are on offer for the entertainment seekers who simply adore the display on a variety of screen sizes and Wide Viewing Angle. In order to explore and review their product gallery, please visit their website www.starshine.co.in,

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor