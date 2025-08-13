PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced its participation in the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Impact Sourcing Pledge, led by Everest Group. This global initiative aims to create one million new impact-sourcing jobs by 2030, fostering economic opportunity for historically marginalized communities. Company strengthens its commitment to inclusive hiring, blending people-first values with digital innovation.

As a signatory to the pledge, Startek joins a coalition of more than 50 organizations worldwide, including leading enterprises, service providers, and social impact enablers, all working to scale inclusive employment practices through collaborative action.

"Nearly half of Startek's employees come from socially and economically under-represented communities. Additionally, they have hired and up-skilled young South Africans and people with disabilities. By signing Everest Group's Clinton Global Initiative pledge to expand impact-sourced employment, Startek is committed to scaling these efforts even further. Such purposeful inclusion changes lives and consistently sharpens customer experience outcomes for clients," said David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group.

"At Startek, impact sourcing is more than a hiring strategyit's a way to uplift communities, enable upskilling, and open doors to long-term careers," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek. "By creating meaningful opportunities for people from underrepresented backgrounds, we help strengthen local economies and build a more inclusive future. At the same time, we empower our clients with digitally enabled CX solutions that are powered by skilled, purpose-driven talent. This pledge reinforces our belief that people and technology together drive the best outcomes."

Startek has embedded impact sourcing into its talent strategy across key regions including India, Africa, and Latin America, prioritizing employment for women, youth, persons with disabilities, and underserved populations. Through upskilling, digital enablement and local hiring, Startek continues to blend human empathy with technological innovation to deliver transformative customer experiences.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 13 countries with a team of 38,000+ associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Website: www.startek.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/5458399/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor