Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Startek®, a global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions, announced that Startek Philippines was awarded The Philippines Best Employer Brand Award 2024 by the Employer Branding Institute. This esteemed recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to exceptional people practices and its dedication to delivering a consistently positive employee experience.

The Employer Branding Institute is a virtual organization connecting senior HR leaders from 36 countries to share best practices in the areas of Employer Branding, Talent Management, Talent Development and Talent Innovation. The selection process involved a rigorous assessment by an independent jury. Key criteria included aligning HR initiatives with the company's strategic vision, integrating HR strategy with business transformation, cultivating future competencies, talent management and development, innovative recruitment strategies, employee engagement, benefits and recognition programs, promoting diversity and inclusion, empowering women, fostering a healthy work environment and demonstrating strong corporate social responsibility.

Startek Global Chief People Officer SM Gupta said, "We are deeply honored to receive The Philippines Best Employer Brand Award for 2024. This recognition truly belongs to our incredible employees who bring their best selves to work every day. They are at the heart of everything we do and this award reinforces our commitment to creating a positive, inclusive and empowering environment where everyone can thrive and grow."

This prestigious award is a significant milestone for Startek Philippines, reflecting the company's strategic HR initiatives and dedication to cultivating a workplace that supports and empowers its employees. Startek remains committed to continuous improvement in its people practices, ensuring the well-being and professional growth of its workforce.

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce, and banking and financial services.

The Employer Branding Institute is a virtual organization that connects senior HR leaders across 36 countries to share best practices in Employer Branding, Talent Management, Talent Development, and Talent Innovation. The Institute recognizes organizations that excel in these areas through its esteemed awards program.

