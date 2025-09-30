Startup Chile Roadshow 2025 Opens Global Gateway for Indian Founders

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Startup Chile, in collaboration with ProChile India, successfully hosted its Roadshow to India, showcasing Chile as a strategic gateway for Indian startups to expand into Latin America. Over three days, the delegation engaged with leading Indian institutions, incubators, ministries, and entrepreneurs through a series of high-level meetings, pitchathons, and networking sessions.

The Roadshow kicked off with a visit and presentation at AIC BIMTECH , which was followed by an online exchange with India SME Forum and the elevator pitch of 15 startups. Finally, that day ProChile India hosted the WISE Tech India Pitchathon - Chile Edition, organized with SPJIMR WISE Tech, ProChile India, and Startup Chile.

The mission also included strategic meetings with Startup India, CSIR, FICCI, and key Indian ministries including the Ministry of Electronics & IT Startup Hub, DEEPBIO labs and dedicated roundtables with policymakers reinforced Chile's commitment to building long-term bridges with India's startup and innovation ecosystem.

The WISE Tech India Pitchathon 2025 - Chile Edition spotlighted early-stage tech startups building practical, high-impact solutions across agritech, healthtech, sustainability, IoT, and civic tech. Indian founders were given a platform to pitch, receive feedback, and connect with investors and Chilean stakeholders.

"Through ProChile, we are proud to showcase Chile as a gateway to Latin America for Indian founders. The Roadshow highlights how collaboration can unlock global opportunities for startups from both countries. We are keen in building corridor just so Indian and Chilean startups can take off", shares Jorge Loyola Castro, Chilean Trade Commissioner to India, General Directorate of Export Promotion.

Key participants included:

* Atal Innovation Mission

* Ministry of Electronics & IT Startup Hub

* Ministry of Education, Innovation Cell

* Department of Science & Technology (DST), Ministry of Science & Technology

* Blue Green Ventures (Venture Capitalist)

* IG Drone (Startup - Soonicorn)

* AIC BIMTECH

* BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology

* IDEX, Ministry of Defence

* Entrepreneurs Association of India

"This collaboration demonstrates the potential of cross-border innovation ecosystems," said Amparo Paredes, Chief Marketing Officer, Startup Chile. "We are thrilled to support Indian startups as they explore Latin America and expand their global footprint."

The Roadshow emphasized Chile's position as a regional leader in renewable energy, agritech, biotech, healthtech, and sustainable innovation, offering Indian startups soft-landing opportunities, equity-free funding, mentorship, and access to Latin American markets through Startup Chile.

By combining knowledge-sharing, one-on-one startup pitches, and institutional partnerships, the Roadshow created a launchpad for Indian entrepreneurs to globalize their solutions while strengthening bilateral collaboration between India and Chile.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor