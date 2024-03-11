Startup Grind Delhi partners with IPEC -TBI for HER Honours

New Delhi (India) March 11: On International Women’s Day, March 7, 2024, Startup Grind Delhi NCR Chapter Director Rashi Khanna, also the founder of Kyaa Matlab Network, and Co-Director Satyaprakash Sahoo, under the gracious guidance of Aayush Vats, Country Manager- Startup Grind India, joined hands with the IPEC TBI Foundation to host the “HER Honour” event in Ghaziabad, India. The event was held under the noble guidance of Dr. Priyanka Gupta, CEO of IPEC TBI and Vice Chairman IPEC; and Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar, Director IPEC.

Themed “Empowering Women Entrepreneurs,” the event aimed to celebrate and support women in business, providing them with a platform to share their experiences, insights, and challenges.

The inaugural session featured notable figures including Madam Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary MSME; Dr. Muthu Singaram, CEO of IIT Madras HTIC Incubator & Advisor IPEC; Sh. Mohan Narayanan, Governing Board Member of PALS; IAS Sh. Abhinavb Gopal, Chief Development Officer Ghaziabad; Ms. Ritika Gupta, Assistant Commissioner District Industry Center Ghaziabad; Sh. Puneet Agarwal Ji, Vice Chairman IPEC; and Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar, Director IPEC.

During the session, significant Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed with esteemed organizations including the Startup Grind Delhi NCR, Wadhwani Foundation, Villgro, Crest Capital, and Freeflow, further solidifying the commitment to support and nurture entrepreneurship.

The event featured panel discussions on crucial topics such as “Funding Facts for Female-led Startups” and “Government Schemes & Marketing Platforms.” Panelists included industry experts such as Piyush Goyal, Co-founder of AngelBay; Gagan Ghai from Crest Capital; Aaquib Hussain, Founding Partner at Freeflow Venture Builders; Manish Khurana, Director at LMD2 Innovative Capadvisors VC; Tanya Madaan from ONDC; and Ms. Vijayata Gautam from NSIC.

Highlighting success stories, Geetilka Gupta, Founder of MOPP Shark Tank Talk, shared her journey and insights on sustainable internationalization.

The event also provided a platform for women entrepreneurs to discuss overcoming specific challenges in a panel moderated by Ms. Rashi Khanna, Founder of Kyaa Matlab Network. Panelists included Rakhi Khera, Founder of Mine4Nine Shark Tank Entrepreneur; Ms. Anu Meena, Founder of Growdha Agrowave; Ms. Rekha Atri, Founder of iKargo; Ms. Sriparna Chakraborty, Founder of Amani Crochet.

In addition to panel discussions, the event featured the sharing of success stories and the presentation of the IPEC-TBI Awards to 51 women entrepreneurs , recognizing outstanding achievements in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs such as Ekta Shukla, Founder of AHOM Technologies; Aanchal Shah, Founder of Chicmoms; Dr. Bhavika Mendiratta, Director of Prism Wealth; Dr. Veethika Kapur, Founder of Veethika’s V-Listen Speech & Hearing Clinic Pvt Ltd; Achlaa Bharaddwaj, Founder of Mindi-FI ; and Richa Wahi, Founder of Tales dat Spin, were honored at the event.

The day concluded with a networking lunch, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and further discussions on empowering women in business.

Overall, the “HER Honour” event served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs, foster collaboration, and inspire future generations of female leaders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

