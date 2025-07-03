Startup Policy Forum Launches #100DesiDeepTechs to Shape India's DeepTech Future; Partners DPIIT, MEITY Startup Hub and IIT-Madras

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 3: In a landmark move to accelerate India's deeptech ecosystem, Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has launched #100DesiDeepTechs a first-of-its-kind multistakeholder initiative to identify and empower India's top 100 deeptech startups, in collaboration with Startup India - DPIIT, MEITY Startup Hub and IIT-Madras.

This initiative aims to foster a robust policy dialogue and drive the nation's deeptech agenda forward.

Applications are now open for startups across India to join this exclusive cohort. Selected startups will participate in closed-door deeptech dialogues, engaging with policymakers, investors, industry leaders, sectoral regulators, academic and research institutions. These discussions will culminate in a comprehensive policy whitepaper outlining sector-specific challenges and regulatory recommendations to strengthen India's deep tech ecosystem.

The initiative targets startups innovating in critical deeptech domains, including Semiconductors, Defence Technologies, Quantum Technologies, Green Hydrogen, Space Technologies, Drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems, Electric Vehicles, Biotechnology, Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Advanced Manufacturing, and Communications Infrastructure.

To further support the cohort, a Mentor Board will be established that will be composed of founders, investors, policymakers, and technical experts to provide strategic advice, technical expertise, and access to critical networks.

The whitepaper will be unveiled at "Deeptech Baithak," a high-profile multi-stakeholder gathering of 100 founders, leading investors, policymakers, regulators, and ecosystem enablers. The initiative will also lay the foundation for SPF's Centre for Deeptech Policy Research (CDPR) to ensure sustained policy dialogue and targeted interventions for the sector.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum, said: "100DesiDeepTechs is our vision to identify, mentor, and elevate India's most promising deeptech startups and support them with enabling policy frameworks. We are committed to supporting the government's initiatives to strengthen the deeptech ecosystem, including the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Scheme and the dedicated DeepTech Fund of Fundsboth designed to scale R&D in critical sectors."

Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, shared: "India's deeptech capabilities are critical to our ambition of becoming a global innovation hub. #100DesiDeepTechs is a timely and targeted initiative that will accelerate our efforts by fostering policy clarity, nurturing breakthrough ideas, and building a strong pipeline of world-class startups."

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, added, "Deeptech is the next frontier of India's startup journey. Through #100DesiDeepTechs, we aim to identify and support startups at the intersection of science and scalable innovation, co-developing frameworks that serve the nation's strategic interests."

Prof. Thillai Rajan, IIT Madras, commented: "We are excited to collaborate on this national initiative that gives deeptech startups a direct seat at the policy table. It aligns closely with our vision to advance high-impact research and industry partnerships."

SPF has roped in several domain experts for executing the initiative and will be partnering with deeptech-focused investors over the next few weeks. The selection process will be led by IIT-Madras, the Policy Whitepaper will be drafted by SPF's knowledge partner Ikigai Law, and the initiative will be managed by policy consulting firm Kaio.

Insights from the Deeptech Dialogues and Deeptech Baithak will inform a strategic policy document to foster innovation, upskilling, and market creation for deep tech in India.

Apply for #100DesiDeepTechs at this link OR send an email to secretariat@indiaspf.org with the Subject: 100DesiDeeptechs.

Applications close on 17th August, 2025.

