Startup Policy Forum Launches Centre for New-Age Public Companies (CNPC) to Support India's Listed and IPO-Bound Startups

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: The Startup Policy Forum (SPF), an alliance of over 50+ leading new-age companies, today announced the launch of the Centre for New-Age Public Companies (CNPC) a first-of-its-kind platform to support the fast-expanding pool of listed and IPO-ready startups as they navigate the critical transition from private to public entities.

SPF announced the launch of its Centre in the presence of SEBI Chairman, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, at a high-level delegation meeting with 20 startup founders and leaders in Mumbai.

India's capital markets have been consistently outperforming global indices, creating strong momentum for new-age companies to list domestically. With nearly 40 startups - collectively valued at over $90 billion - expected to go public in the near future, a structured, founder-led platform to support this wave is both timely and essential.

The Centre aims to address the unique regulatory, governance, and market-readiness challenges faced by these firms, while fostering a collaborative ecosystem between new-age companies, regulators, institutional investors, stock exchanges, bankers, policymakers and other ecosystem participants.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum said, "India's capital markets are witnessing a structural shift, with new-age and tech-driven companies increasingly dominating IPO pipelines and investor interest. The Centre will enhance readiness and resilience of new-age companies as they enter and thrive in public markets."

Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, said, "The emergence of new-age companies in the public markets is a significant evolution. Initiatives like CNPC will promote better governance, transparency, and capital market preparedness while fostering trust among retail and institutional investors."

The CNPC will work across four pillars:

* Advocacy: Engaging with SEBI, other regulators, policymakers, public market investors and market institutions to ensure the regulatory framework evolves in step with the needs of new-age public companies.

* Capacity Building: Workshops, masterclasses, and webinars on compliance, corporate governance, investor relations and ESG best practices.

* Community Engagement: Facilitating peer learning, knowledge sharing, thought leadership, and collective problem-solving among founders and CXOs of listed and soon-to-be-listed companies.

* Research & Insights: Developing toolkits, policy briefs, and governance guides tailored to the specific requirements of new-age public companies.

The 25-member SPF delegation that called on SEBI Chairman included Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO, Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, Razorpay, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, Ankit Fatehpuria, Co-Founder & CFO, Zetwerk, Shashank ND, Co-founder, Practo, Sanket Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, InVideo, Miten Sampat of CRED, Nischay AG, Co-founder, Jar, Ajay Lakhotia, Founder, StockGro, and senior executives from ixigo, Bluestone, Acko and Eazydiner.

SPF's membership already includes several listed startups, including Swiggy, ixigo, Ather Energy, MobiKwik and Blackbuck. Many more are on the path to listing including Pine Labs, Meesho, Groww, IndiQube, Curefoods, Bluestone and Physics Wallah.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor