Startup Policy Forum Launches IndiaAI in Action Podcast in Partnership with IndiaAI Mission to Spotlight AI Innovators & Adopters

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 27: The Startup Policy Forum (SPF), in partnership with the IndiaAI Mission, today announced the launch of "IndiaAI in Action," a podcast series dedicated to showcasing how India's leading startups are applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve industry challenges and drive real-world business and social outcomes.

"IndiaAI in Action" captures the journeys of founders leveraging AI to scale innovation, increase competitiveness, and deliver transformative solutions across sectors.

Season One features industry leaders: Harshil Mathur, Co-founder of Razorpay; Vivek Raghavan, Co-founder of Sarvam AI; Sanket Shah and Anshul Khandelwal, Co-founders of Invideo; and Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Co-founders of ixigo.

Through candid narratives and in-depth storytelling, the series reveals how Indian founders are innovating and adopting AI in sectors ranging from fintech, travel, healthcare, content creation, enterprise solutions and more.

The podcast launches ahead of the AI Impact Summit, being hosted by India in February 2026 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and spearheaded by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and the IndiaAI Mission. The Summit will unite global heads of state, policymakers, and innovators to shape the responsible and inclusive adoption of AI.

"The IndiaAI Mission is committed to catalysing the adoption and development of AI across the country. IndiaAI in Action series spotlights the impact our startups are making in translating this mission into real-world products and solutions. These stories reaffirm India's position as a global hub for AI innovation and entrepreneurship," said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and Head, IndiaAI Mission.

"With IndiaAI in Action, we aim to inspire, educate, and energise AI innovation and adoption by spotlighting visionary founders and cutting-edge AI use cases. The series highlights the pace at which the Indian startup ecosystem is embracing this transformative technology and its impact on businesses and society," said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum.

The "IndiaAI in Action" series is powered by Vultr, the world's largest privately held cloud platform, supporting over 220,000 customers across 32 global data centres.

