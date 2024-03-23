Startup Reporter Unveiled Top 30 Women Leaders of India 2024″ at the 3day Grand Event Of Startup Mahakumbh at Bharat Mandapam

“Modi expressed delight that more than 45 per cent of start-ups in the country are women-led, be it education, agriculture or health.”

New Delhi (India) March 21: Startup Reporter, a leading platform dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, proudly unveils the list of Top 30 Women Leaders of India 2024 on the inaugural day of Startup Mahakumbh. Startup Reporter a Media Partner for the event took this opportunity to bring this prestigious list celebrates the exemplary contributions of women leaders who have been instrumental in driving India’s startup ecosystem forward with their vision, resilience, and leadership.

In a landscape traditionally dominated by men, these women have shattered stereotypes and blazed trails, showcasing their prowess across diverse sectors. From technology to healthcare, finance to social entrepreneurship, these trailblazers have demonstrated unparalleled excellence and commitment, inspiring generations to come.

Graced by the esteemed presence of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Honorable Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal Ji, and other distinguished dignitaries, the Startup Mahakumbh Event resonated with energy and enthusiasm. The leaders present acknowledged the pivotal role of women in driving India’s entrepreneurial landscape forward and pledged continued support for their empowerment and success

Startup Mahakumbh, a flagship event in the entrepreneurial landscape of India, is set to witness participation from over 5000 startups, 2000 investors, and 1000 speakers. With a focus on fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth, the event promises to be a catalyst for driving India’s startup ecosystem to new heights.

The Top 30 Women Leaders of India 2024 have been selected through a rigorous process, considering their achievements, impact, innovation, and influence in the startup ecosystem. Their remarkable journey and accomplishments serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals across the nation.

The complete list of Top 30 Women Leaders of India 2024

Table

No. Name Company Designation 1. Shambhavi Sharma N/A Senior Radiologist 2. Shivani Sharma N/A Life Coach & Mentor 3. Sujata Seshadrinathan Basiz Director of IT & Process 4. Anooshka Soham Bathwal Dhanvesttor CEO & Founder 5. Manisha Mange Ruparel KDM Chief Strategy Officer 6. Devi Shankar Irea.Life Co-founder & CEO 7. Richa Kar Zivame Founder & CEO 8. Falguni Nayar Nykaa Founder & CEO 9. Suchi Mukherjee Limeroad Founder & CEO 10. Upasana Taku MobiKwik Co-founder & COO 11. Shradha Sharma YourStory Founder & CEO 12. Anu Acharya Mapmygenome Founder & CEO 13. Sairee Chahal Sheroes Founder & CEO 14. Debjani Ghosh NASSCOM President 15. Radhika Aggarwal ShopClues Co-founder & CBO 16. Suchita Salwan LBB Founder & CEO 17. Aditi Gupta Menstrupedia Co-founder & CEO 18. Rachna Chowdhary Media Value Works Co-founder & CEO 19. Iti Rawat Thinkhall Academy Co-founder & CEO 20. Rashi Menda Zapyle Founder & CEO 21. Harshini Kanhekar Avant Garde Innovations Founder & CEO 22. Neha Singh Tracxn Co-founder & CEO 23. Akanksha Hazari m.Paani Founder & CEO 24. Shruti Aggarwal The Startup Labs MD & CEO 25. Vibha Narshana Party & Travel Co-founder & Head of Operations 26. Devita Saraf Vu Technologies CEO 27. Arpita Ganesh Buttercups Founder & CEO 28. Pooja Sareen Inc 42 Co-founder & COO 29. Divya Gokulnath Byju’s Co-founder 30. Vani Kola Kalaari Capital Managing Director

