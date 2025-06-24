Startup Spotlight: swatah.ai Set to Transform Industry with Sensory AI Breakthrough

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Headquartered in Pune, swatah.ai, a cutting-edge technology startup headquartered in Pune, is making waves across industrial sectors with the launch of its revolutionary sensory AI platform. The company's proprietary dual-modality system which fuses computer vision with acoustic intelligence, is redefining automation and monitoring at the edge. Since its soft rollout, swatah.ai has successfully implemented real-time edge AI solutions in pilot projects spanning manufacturing, logistics, and smart city infrastructures, signalling a major leap forward in intelligent industry operations.

Founded by Abhinav Bharti, swatah.ai is redefining how machines perceive and respond to the physical world. The company's sensory AI platforms enable environments to be monitored and interpreted visually and acoustically providing mission-critical insights to streamline day-to-day workflows, increase operational efficiency, predict failures, and ensure safety in high-performance zones.

"We're enabling machines to act like humans to see, hear, and respond instantly. The goal is real-time intelligence at the edge, where it matters most," said Abhinav Bharti, Founder and CEO of swatah.ai.

swatah's computer vision systems are used in environments like warehouses, retail outlets, logistics and transport hubs to track compliance, behaviour, and performance in real-time. Meanwhile, its acoustic AI modules detect anomalies in machines by analysing sound and vibration enabling predictive maintenance, minimizing downtime, and reducing operational risks.

What sets swatah.ai apart is its edge-first architecture. Unlike cloud-dependent platforms, swatah.ai processes data locally on proprietary AI hardware, ensuring ultra-low latency, real-time decisions, and enhanced data privacy.

"Edge AI isn't just faster it's safer and more efficient. We're building AI systems that are scalable, secure, and seamlessly integrable across industries," said Abhilash Yadav, Head of Market Innovation at swatah.ai

The startup has formed strategic partnerships with global chipset manufacturers, giving it early access to high-performance AI processors. This has enabled swatah.ai to co-design hardware-software integrated platforms optimized for enterprise-grade use across industries such as smart manufacturing, healthcare, mobility, smart cities, agriculture and logistics to name a few.

swatah.ai is also committed to democratizing AI access. Through its community initiatives, the startup makes affordable edge-AI development boards available to students and grassroots innovators, fostering hands-on learning and ecosystem development across India. These accessible platforms lower the barrier to experimentation, empowering a new generation to build real-world solutions at the edge.

Led by a core team that includes Computer Vision Specialist Atanu Debnath, the company is now expanding both its product deployments and global reach. Discussions with enterprise partners in Southeast Asia and the Middle East are already underway.

"We see a future where intelligent machines operate alongside humans not just following instructions but actively solving problems. That's the future swatah.ai is building," added Abhinav.

With successful pilots and a rapidly scaling platform, swatah.ai is poised to become a category leader in real-time sensory intelligence making AI not only smarter but also sensibly embedded into the fabric of modern industries.

swatah.ai is a trading name for NeuralSense AI Pvt. Ltd, a company proudly approved under the #startupindia initiative.

For more information, visit: www.swatah.ai

