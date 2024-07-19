State is aligned with national policies on AI and machine learning: Bhupendra Patel CM Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 18 : The Gujarat State Electronics Mission, under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, hosted the "Gujarat Semiconnect Conference-2024" in Gandhinagar on Friday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed the conference and emphasized the importance of emerging technologies in the state's growth trajectory.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the pivotal role of semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and drone technology in driving Gujarat's and India's future development.

"Under the guidance of global leader and country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Gujarat and the entire country is touching new heights of development in almost every sector," Patel stated.

He added, "The importance of Semiconductor, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, drone technology has also been focussed on, towards this. In this series, 'Gujarat Semiconnect Conference' is the right job at right time."

He highlighted that the conference was timely and vital, aligning with the broader vision of technological advancement and industrial growth.

The "Gujarat Semiconnect Conference-2024" was designed to focus on the integration and advancement of key technological sectors.

Recognizing the critical role of semiconductors in modern electronics, the conference aimed to foster discussions on semiconductor manufacturing, supply chain improvements, and research & development.

The event highlighted the transformative potential of AI and ML across industries, emphasizing their role in enhancing efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness.

The conference explored the applications of drone technology in various sectors, including agriculture, surveillance, and infrastructure management, showcasing its potential to revolutionize traditional practices.

Chief Minister Patel articulated the importance of these technologies in strengthening Gujarat's position as a leader in technological innovation and industrial growth.

He reiterated that the state's alignment with national policies and initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driving progress in these critical areas.

The conference served as a platform for collaboration between government officials, industry leaders, and technology experts.

Discussions focused on how Gujarat can leverage these technologies to boost its economy, create job opportunities, and enhance its global competitiveness.

The Gujarat State Electronics Mission played a key role in organizing the event, reflecting the state's commitment to advancing its electronics and technology sectors.

The mission aims to support and promote the development of high-tech industries in Gujarat, positioning the state as a hub for technological innovation and growth.

