State-Level Carrom and District-Level Badminton Tournaments Organized in Memory of late MLA Vinayakji Nimhan

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Someshwar Foundation and Kreeda Jagruti have organized various sports competitions in memory of the late Karyasamrat MLA Vinayakji Nimhan. The state-level carrom tournament has attracted 212 top-ranked players from across Maharashtra. This tournament is taking place at Sunny Sports Kingdom, Sunny's World, and Sunny Resort, Pashan Sus Road, starting from 2 August 2024.

Providing more details about the event, Sunny Vinayak Nimhan, Chairman of Sunny's World and President of Someshwar Foundation; along with Pratap Jadhav, President of Kreeda Jagruti, mentioned, "For the second consecutive year, various competitions are being organized at Sunny Sports Kingdom and Sunny's World. The purpose of these competitions is to provide an opportunity for talented players from across the state to showcase their skills."

Bharat Desalda, Chairman of Maharashtra Carrom Association, and Arun Kedar, Honorary Secretary, stated that the tournament is being held in Pune with the approval of the Maharashtra Carrom Association and the Carrom Association of Pune, and under the patronage of Sunny Vinayak Nimhan. Last year's tournament at this venue received an overwhelming response from the players. This year, the men's singles category has 180 participants, while the women's singles category has 32 participants. The matches have been broadcast live on the Maharashtra Carrom Association's YouTube channel.

In the men's singles category, Mumbai's Mohammad Ghufran, who scored 58 points, has ranked first, while Mumbai's Kajal Kumari, who scored 75 points, leads the women's singles category.

Umesh Wagh of Someshwar Foundation mentioned, "Alongside the state-level carrom tournament, a district-level badminton tournament is also being organized. This tournament will be held from 9 to 11 August 2024 at Sunny Sports Kingdom, Sunny's World, and Sunny Resort, Pashan Sus Road, with 400 players from the district participating."

With the support and approval of Aniruddha Deshpande, President of PDMBA, and Honorary Secretary Ranjit Natu, this tournament will take place for the second consecutive year on the international standard badminton courts at Sunny's World, informed Wagh.

The ranking list of the carrom tournament players is as follows:

Men's Singles:

1. Mohammad Ghufran (Mumbai)

2. Vikas Dharia (Mumbai)

3. Prashant More (Mumbai)

4. Abhijit Tripankar (Pune)

5. Pankaj Pawar (Mumbai)

6. Rahim Khan (Pune)

7. Sandeep Dive (Mumbai Suburbs)

8. Zaid Farooqi (Thane)

Women's Singles:

1. Kajal Kumari (Mumbai)

2. Samrudhi Ghadigaonkar (Thane)

3. Prajakta Narayankar (Mumbai Suburbs)

4. Akanksha Kadam (Ratnagiri)

5. Ambika Harith (Mumbai)

6. Shruti Sonawane (Palghar)

7. Urmila Shendge (Mumbai)

8. Kesar Nirgun (Sindhudurg)

This year's tournaments aim to honor the legacy of Late Vinayak Nimhan by providing a platform for skilled players to compete and excel, promoting sportsmanship and fostering a vibrant sports culture in the state.

For more details, please visit: www.sunnynimhan.com

