State-owned Coal India completes 50th year of its inception

New Delhi [India], November 2 : The state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) stepped into its 50th year of inception on November 1, 2024.

CIL came into being on November 1, 1975 as an apex holding company of the nationalised coking coal (1971) and non-coking mines (1973).

From 89 Million Tonne (MT) production during 1975-76, the year CIL was formed, the Maharatna coal behemoth under the Ministry of Coal ended FY 2024 with 773.6 MT output - an 8.7 fold growth, Ministry of Coal said in a release.

"With 80 per cent of its entire supplies directed to coal-based power plants at highly competitive rates, CIL plays a key role in enabling the citizens getting power at a just price," the release said.

Though CIL's employee strength fell sharply by almost a third to 2.25 lakh now from 6.75 Lakh employees during the early years of Nationalization, the production has taken an upward leap.

Congratulating Coal India, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said indigenous production is vital to avoid expensive imports.

"As Coal India enters into its Golden Jubilee Year with many milestones under its belt, I convey my best wishes to the company. Coal is yet to peak to its full potential in India. Indigenous production is vital to avoid expensive imports. Coal India has to ramp up production to higher levels in future with equal importance to people oriented social responsibility, welfare and safety," he said.

The release said it has been an eventful near five-decade journey for CIL.

"The company braved many changes and challenges, trials and tribulations but managed to deliver what was expected of it. From a pure play coal producing company, Coal India is now diversifying into solar power, pithead power stations, coal gasification and critical minerals in the National interest," the release said.

Beginning 2007, CIL had been formally observing its Foundation Day celebration as an in-house event. This includes J B Kumaramangalam Memorial lecture by either a former Chairman or an Industry expert and bestowing awards on best performers.

This year as well the company will be celebrating the event on November 3 in Kolkata.

