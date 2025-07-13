States directed to take strict actions against substandard fertilisers

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written to the Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories, "directing immediate and strict action" against the issue of counterfeit and substandard fertilizers.

The letter has been issued with the objective of curbing the sale of fake fertilizers, black marketing of subsidized fertilizers, and illegal activities such as forced tagging across the country, a statement from the Union Ministry said.

In the letter, the Union Minister emphasised that agriculture is the backbone of India's economy, and to ensure stability in farmers' income, it is essential to provide them with quality fertilizers at the right time, at affordable prices, and of standard quality.

He also highlighted that the sale of counterfeit or substandard fertilisers is prohibited under the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985, which falls under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In the letter, Union Minister directed states to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers at the right places and locations where it is required. Therefore, States must strictly monitor and take swift action against activities such as black marketing, overpricing, and diversion of subsidised fertilisers, the letter highlighted.

The Minister directed that Regular monitoring of fertiliser production and sale, as well as strict control over counterfeit and substandard products through sampling and testing, must be carried out.

He added in the letter that forced tagging of nano-fertilisers or bio-stimulant products along with conventional fertilisers should be stopped immediately.

The letter added that a strict legal action, including cancellation of licenses and registration of FIRs, should be taken against the culprits, and effective prosecution must be ensured to secure conviction.

States have been directed to develop feedback and information systems to involve farmers/farmer groups in the monitoring process and to make special efforts to educate farmers on identifying genuine and counterfeit products, the Minister added as per the statement by the Ministry.

In addition, The Minister urged all States to launch a statewide campaign in accordance with the above directions to eliminate the problem of fake and substandard agricultural inputs from its roots. He further stated that regular monitoring of this work at the State level would lead to an effective and sustainable solution in the interest of farmers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor