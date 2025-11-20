Stavian Industrial Metal Unveils Green Strategy at VIMOX 2025 as Platinum Sponsor, Positioning Vietnam as Global Metals Hub

PRNewswire

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], November 20: Stavian Industrial Metal, one of Vietnam's leading industrial metals companies, will participate as the exclusive Platinum Sponsor at the Vietnam International Marine and Offshore Expo (VIMOX 2025) and showcase its integrated material and supply chain solutions for the shipbuilding, maritime, and offshore energy sectors. The event will take place from November 19 to 21, 2025, at The Adora Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

"At VIMOX 2025, we are proud to represent Vietnam's industrial excellence on the global stage, said Justin Nguyen, CEO, Stavian Industrial Metal. "Our priority is to expand global processing and trading partnerships, promote sustainable solutions, and support Vietnam's growing momentum towards green transition and renewable energy development as a trusted industry partner."

A Multi-Layered Strategy for Sustainable Global Growth

In 2024, Vietnam exported over 12.62 million tonnes of iron and steel, generating over USD 9.08 billion at an average price of USD 719.5 per tonne. The nation's broader manufacturing industry is expected to maintain steady growth, supported by rising production capacity and increasing global demand. Building on this industrial growth, Stavian Industrial Metal is committed to strengthening the nation's position in the international aluminum, copper, steel, and zinc markets.

The company integrates sustainable practices and aligns with global standards through a comprehensive, multi-layered strategy:

* Positioning itself as a global general agent for industrial metals, Stavian Industrial Metal leverages Stavian Group's extensive international network to expand market reach, revenue, and brand presence for manufacturers worldwide.

* Redefining the industrial metal distribution model with clear specialization and value-added participation from all stakeholders, connecting manufacturers, markets, and customers through an integrated, transparent, and efficient value chain.

* Providing comprehensive business solutions that strengthen Vietnam's industrial metal sector and promote Vietnamese metal products to the global market, contributing to the country's export growth and global industrial integration.

* Advancing global-scale metal processing and trading for efficiency and competitiveness.

* Developing green metal products that meet international sustainability standards and align with Vietnam's Net Zero 2050 agenda.

Reinforcing its comprehensive strategy, Stavian Industrial Metal has signed binding terms with ACME Group, India's leading clean technology and renewable energy company, for a long-term green hot briquetted iron (HBI) and direct reduced iron (DRI) off-take agreement. Accordingly, Stavian Industrial Metal will secure the exclusive right to distribute and off-take 800,000 tons per year of HBI and DRI green steel for the Asian Market for at least 10 years.

Pioneering Vietnam's Profile through Global Engagements

Stavian Industrial Metal has set its sights on becoming a bridge, connecting Vietnam's metal industry with global markets. The company works closely with key partners, including Viettel Construction, Dai Dung, PVC-MS, TISCO, LILAMA, and Green Steel WA. It has also actively maintained crucial collaborations with regional and international industry associations through its membership in AmCham Vietnam and its role on the Executive Board of the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA). The company is a frequent participant in major international events such as the CRU World Aluminium Summit 2025 in London and Aluminium China 2025 in China.

With a clear roadmap toward international collaborations and green growth, Stavian Industrial Metal is positioning Vietnam as a rising force in the global industrial metals market.

About Stavian Industrial Metal

Stavian Industrial Metal, a subsidiary of Stavian Group, leverages its robust financial foundation and extensive global network to spearhead the processing, investment and trading of high-quality industrial metals, including steel, aluminium, copper, and zinc. Renowned for its innovative business solutions tailored to the metal trading industry, the company is committed to promoting Vietnamese metal products on the global stage while facilitating the integration of international best practices and advancements into the Vietnamese metal industry.

