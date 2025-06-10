Stay Protected on the Go: TATA AIG's Travel Insurance Gets a Holiday Upgrade

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: As the holiday season sets in and travel picks up across the country, TATA AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. is stepping up to meet evolving travel needs with its enhanced Travel Insurance plans. The product has been designed to offer travellers a comprehensive and flexible safety net - whether they are headed on an international adventure, a family getaway, or a weekend cruise.

What Makes TATA AIG Travel Insurance Relevant This Season?

* Medical and Emergency Coverage: From illnesses and injuries to emergency medical evacuation, the plan covers a wide range of health-related contingencies. Special plans for senior travellers offer higher medical coverage limits.

* Instant Claim Payouts for Flight Delays: Travellers can now access quick payouts starting from USD 50, 100, 150 and 200 depending on the deductibles opted in case of delayed or cancelled flights.

* Adventure & Cruise Ready: With more Indians exploring unique experiences, the product includes coverage for adventure sports like skiing and trekking through add-on option.

* Coverage for Non-Medical Risks: Including protection for loss of baggage, passport loss, trip cancellations. Extensions available for extended stays due to compassionate reasons.

* Tailored International Coverage: Plans suited for different travel geographies, including Schengen and other global destinations. Dedicated options also exist for students and short-term international travellers looking for non-medical-only coverage.

Additionally travellers can select from optional bundles such as:

* Cruise Bundle: For missed or Common Carrier-Cruise Interruption

* Travel Plus Bundle: Loss of Electronic Portable Items Accompaniment of Minor Child and Frequent Flyer Cover

* Accident Bundle: Includes covers like Lifestyle Modification Cover Child Education Benefit, Coma cover and Adventure sports cover

Dr. Chandrakant Said, Vice President - Consumer Underwriting, TATA AIG General Insurance., said, "As Indian travellers become more discerning and experience-led, they are no longer looking at insurance as a checkbox, but as an essential part of the journey. This shift is driving us to innovate beyond traditional offerings. From introducing tech-enabled claims that are settled in real time, to building modular plans for diverse travel styles - our focus is on creating travel protection that is proactive. We are not just insuring trips, we are enabling confident, uninterrupted travel experiences."

Today's travellers want more than just a quick policy - they are looking for tailored, hassle-free protection backed by expert guidance. TATA AIG meets this need through a blend of digital convenience and human support, offering both self-serve options and personalised advice via its agent network and helpline.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor