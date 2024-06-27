Stay Protected this Monsoon from Dengue with Affordable Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, offers a convenient and affordable solution - the Dengue Cover, a pocket insurance plan powered by Aditya Birla Health Insurance. As monsoon rains arrive, the threat of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue also increases. This pocket-friendly plan provides coverage of up to Rs. 50,000, making it an accessible option for everyone. It helps individuals and families manage the financial burden associated with dengue treatment, including:

* Hospital room rent coverage: Get coverage for room rent charges up to Rs. 1,000 per day for a standard room and Rs. 2,000 per day for an ICU, ensuring peace of mind during hospitalization.

* Medical expense coverage: The plan covers various medical treatment expenses, including doctor's consultation fees, medical bills, and hospitalization costs. This comprehensive coverage helps individuals focus on recovery without worrying about mounting medical bills.

Benefits of Dengue Cover:

* Affordable: With a premium of just Rs. 299, Dengue Cover is an accessible way to safeguard people from the financial impact of dengue.

* Convenient: The entire purchase process is completely online, allowing people to secure their cover from the comfort of their home.

* Comprehensive Coverage: The plan offers coverage for hospitalization expenses, room rent, and doctor consultations, providing financial support during treatment.

Bajaj Markets offers a seamless experience to get the Dengue Cover offered by Aditya Birla Health Insurance. One can get this plan on the Bajaj Markets app or website. There are various other financial products that people can choose from on this digital financial marketplace.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor