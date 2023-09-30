Stay Secured with Personal Accident Covers from Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is a leading destination of insurance products. One can find a wide range of insurance products on this platform. These policy plans can help the insured person and their loved ones stay financially secure in the face of unexpected events.

It’s now become more important than ever to get a good personal accident cover. Bajaj Markets is an ideal destination for those looking to purchase these plans. They have a wide range of thoughtfully curated pocket insurance personal accident plans that are easy on the pocket. Here are some of the most popular plans available on Bajaj Markets:

Fracture Cover

Coverage of up to Rs 25,000 at just Rs 177 per annum

* Offers coverage against a wide range of fractures

* Provides Death Benefit

Air Ambulance Cover

Coverage of up to Rs 50,000 at just Rs 299 per annum

* Covers necessary services offered by an air ambulance

* Covers medical facilities required while transportation

Personal Accident Cover (18-55 Years)

Coverage of up to Rs 5 Lakh at just Rs 423 per annum

* Accidental death cover

* Permanent total disablement cover

Visit the Bajaj Markets app or website today and get a personal accident cover to stay financially secured against accidents. One can choose from over 25 personal accident plans from trusted partners on this platform. Additionally, getting an insurance plan on Bajaj Markets is simple, convenient, and takes only a matter of minutes.

